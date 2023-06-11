When you awaken to the blackness
of pre-dawn skies,
to the early cries of a cardinal's reprise,
you're lifted up before sunrise,
to another day's unique surprise.
Or so my head said as I readied myself for a fairly busy day. But yes. Every day yields some surprise and I had almost forgotten yesterday's - until my little ditty reminded me of it.
My now-deceased sister, Rosemarie, had given me a tiny, bejeweled crucifix with a metal hook and magnet to hang from a nail. And, religiously, I had it displayed in just this manner in front of a wall calendar for a good two years. I believe she had gotten the crucifix in Patagonia, a place she had visited as part of the "bucket list" she compiled after being diagnosed with ALS.
Then, vaguely, I remember deciding one morning to organize my dresser drawers. I was afraid, however, that her memento might get lost in the flurry of dust bunnies and projectiles flying through the air. Thus, as a precaution, I decided to remove the crucifix from its holder and put it away for safe keeping.
Hours later, my mind was blank, perhaps worn threadbare from the exertion of all of my sorting, folding and heaving. However, I distinctly recall feeling somewhat smug about what I had accomplished, to the point of bragging to my husband, Peter, on how I had reduced my inventory by a good eighth. And if I remember correctly, he laughed.
I might have rewarded myself with a luxurious bath or simply decided to collapse. In any event, one day later I was in a frenzy looking for the crucifix. Had it fallen into a drawer? Or perhaps had it been thrown out inadvertently as I'd gathered up my rejects? I had no idea what could have happened to it. Adding salt to my emotional wound, my sister had passed away only recently.
Then I did that one thing I always endorse doing. I let it go. Or tried to. For in subsequent years, try three, every so often, it would return to haunt me.
In my continued attempts to become better organized, the other day, I decided it was about time that I tackle my bedroom bookcase. It had become a hodgepodge of books, magazines, greeting cards, cd's and photos. I gathered up all the biographies and memoirs and began arranging them together on one shelf.
Dusting cloth in hand, I reached for my little stuffed Chicago Cubs bear. But what was that resting in its lap? My missing crucifix! Apparently, I had decided to nestle it there out of view and hidden as well from my brain's prefrontal lobe. I will confess to not remembering having done this, but there was no doubt it had to have been me. Surprise!
And so, I thought carefully about whether or not to hang it back up on the wall. But looking at it, I felt both my sister's smile of reassurance, while I swear that I could almost hear Peter's "told you so" laughter, as if to say, "I knew it would turn up eventually." And of course I was compelled to answer him. "Right, Sweetie. Even from the great beyond, you had this nailed all along!"
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years. Lynne is now retired. She finds herself adjusting to widowhood after losing her husband to Lewy Body Dementia earlier this year. Lynne invites you to contact her at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
