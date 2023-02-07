The Kings Bay Rotary Charitable Foundation donated $70,000 to the Academy of Environmental Science (AES) to assist with required building repairs.
The school has faced many challenges regarding the building’s structure. Last year, AES began a multi-year project to fortify their building. The repairs are necessary and will ensure the Academy will continue to support student growth throughout the years.
