Kellie Eppa started her working life as a waitress and did it for about 10 years.
But she wasn’t going to stay there.
“I had to fight my way to the top,” she said.
She got married and then went to school to become “a medical assistant because I didn’t want to do the waitress thing,” Eppa said. “I was so into the medical field, which is what my dream was as a kid.”
Unfortunately, her and her husband divorced, and she became a single mom supporting her children while remaining a medical assistant for a few years. Then she chose to move upward in the field.
“I decided that I needed to do something that would afford me the opportunity to do better for my children financially,” she said.
Her sister and brother-in-law invited her to stay with them while she pursued the next step at Erwin Technical College in Tampa.
Eppa graduated as an LPN in 2005, and did it in a big way with perfect attendance and being named to the school’s dean’s list.
“And I received the ‘Perseverance Award’ at graduation,” she said.
Her first job after that was at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River after moving to the area in 2006.
“Back then, they were giving you eight or nine patients,” Eppa said. “As a new nurse, having that many patients, it was just difficult for me. But I definitely feel like I learned a lot of clinical experience from that hospital job, and I didn’t realize it until I was doing home health and I was working in the long-term care setting.”
She left her position at Seven Rivers in 2008, where she spent almost five years doing home health care for seniors, then went to Diamond Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lecanto helping with short-term rehab and long-term health care.
In September 2021, she started at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, and currently is in the “nursing float pool.”
“That means that on the days that I’m scheduled to work, I go where I’m needed,” Eppa said. “Which is mostly the Ortho Med-Surg unit and sometimes I work on the NTU Unit.”
In the Orthopedic Medical-Surgery unit, she said, “I take care of medical surgical patients and educate them and talk about their processes and then their families. and I do wound care, colostomy care and orthopedic care.”
The NTU is for patients who come with neurological needs and need cardiac monitoring.
“I love taking care of patients and their families, and I always remember that what I would want for them is what I would want for my own family,” she said. “They are always so grateful for my empathy, my teaching ability. When they’re positive and they’re grateful, it makes even the rough days worth it.”
