JoAnne Rush, a Citrus County native who’s lived in Crystal River her whole life, stays busy.
She’s worked in health care since 2005 and became a nurse in 2012. Currently an RN in the Bravera Health Seven Rivers Wound Care Center, she also works one day a week at Seven Rivers Christian School as a school nurse and is an adjunct professor at Rasmussen University’s School of Nursing in Ocala.
Rush started in health care in 2005 and earned her nursing degree in 2012.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“When I was in high school, I was in the health academy program at Crystal River High,” she said. “And when you leave that program, you have the ability to get your CNA license. I didn’t get it right away; I waited a couple of years.”
She has worked at other jobs during her career, Rush said, but started back at Bravera Health Seven Rivers about two years ago after a “reprieve, just to go learn other things in other areas of nursing.” She had worked consistently for them for 13 years at one point.
In her current position in the Wound Care Center, she works with a team that cares for patients with chronic wounds that they have for an extended length of time.
“These wounds have to stay covered to be protected so they can do things like swimming and showering like a typical person can,” Rush said. “It really affects their quality of life.”
The physician sees the patient, evaluates treatment types, and “we collaborate and come up with a plan to manage these wounds,” she said.
Many of the patients come in on a weekly basis.
“We get to know our patients pretty good, which is nice,” Rush said. “We just make sure that there’s improvement week to week, we make alterations or changes if we need to in accordance with that and get them healed up as fast as we can so they can get back to life.”
Helping patients in that way defines her career, she said.
“As a nurse, you’re privileged and gifted daily to end up in some very intimate situations with people,” she said. “And honestly, every day that I can get up and put my scrubs on is a highlight of nursing for me. You never know what you’re going to encounter, you never know how you’re going to impact somebody.
“There are so many takeaways from this career for me that I’m just honored to be a nurse. I’m very grateful to God that he gives me the ability to do this profession.”
A bad car accident in July 2022 gave Rush the perspective of being on the other end of a medical team’s care.
She was doing some bedside work at the UF Health Leesburg Hospital. She was carpooling there and back with a friend, and after one shift, their car was hit by a drunken driver.
“It was a really bad car accident, so I was in a trauma ICU for a week and in the hospital for two weeks,” Rush said. “It was really touch and go for a while.”
She could not work for several months, and only recently, her doctor cleared her and released her completely. Initially, he didn’t think he would be able to do that, she said.
“He thought that I would never be able to return back to bedside because of the injuries that I had sustained,” she said.
During her recovery, Rush used the open time productively. She enrolled for online courses at Chamberlain University so she can earn a master’s degree.
She is grateful for being awarded the 2023 Nurses Appreciation Award, but knows it’s not something that would have happened without support.
“When I received this award. I thought about my peers significantly,” she said. “I have so many colleagues that I think so highly of. It made me reflect on how amazing the nurses that surround me have been to me … and helped shape me into a position to receive an award like this.
“It is definitely not all me, you know. Nursing requires a team. And you have the ability to uplift people and I have just truly been uplifted myself by so many around me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.