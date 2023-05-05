When she was younger, Jennifer Russel’s dream job was to be a police officer
“I wanted to be on the SWAT team so bad I could taste it,” she said.
But a sympathetic, caring – and somewhat devious – team of nurses shifted her career direction.
When Russel was 16, her father suffered his first heart attack over the Christmas season of 1996, and he was in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Zephyrhills.
Because he was in the ICU, she said, children were technically not allowed to visit.
“But the nurses took charge,” Russel said. “They snuck us all in the back to come see our dad. God knows they had their hands full with him because he used to play pranks on them.”
It left an impression.
“When that happened,” she said, “I remember watching the nurses and going, ‘You know what? I think that’s what I want to do.’”
She did it.
Russel took a CNA class in high school, got married and had two children, then went to LPN school.
Her then-husband was in nursing school at the time, too, she said, “so we were kind of feeding off of each other for school.”
Russel started working in pediatrics, then went back to school to earn her RN.
She said she’s worked for Community Health Services, the parent company of Bravera Health, and for the past five years, she’s been at the Seven Rivers hospital, where she currently is director of the emergency room, and well-loved by the staff.
The person that nominated her for her Nurses Appreciation Award put it this way:
“If I had to describe the kind of nurse I want to be when I grow up, it would be Jennifer Russel. She is the director of the Emergency Room, and she has all the qualities you would want in someone taking care of your loved one.
“Jennifer has knowledge from many years as a nurse in many departments. She is dedicated to giving the best care to patients, but also passing on the torch to new nurses looking to learn … . She is my role model.”
Russel strives to do all that, and it shows by how many medical personnel want to work in her department.
“I’m in probably the highest-staffed unit in this hospital, probably secondary to OR,” she said. “We’ve created an environment here that makes the nurses feel safe. They have a director and manager; we’re there for the staff out on the unit with them, helping them out.
“So I have people who are coming in by the droves that want to work here. I’m so full to the point now that I have to turn people away.”
The ER team is like a family, Russel said, in more ways than one. A few younger family members of staff are working and training there – including Russel’s stepdaughter.
“She’s working as a monitor check in the ER, and she is thriving,” she said. “Absolutely loves it.”
