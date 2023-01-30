Inverness Elks donates to food bank

Since the beginning of 2022, dedicated lodge members of Inverness Elks Lodge No. 2522 have regularly donated non-perishable food items to the Food Bank operated by the Citrus County Veterans Coalition.
All during the year, like clockwork, a few bags or boxes of much needed food items were delivered to the Coalition.
