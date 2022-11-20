HPH Hospice patient gets wish granted

Thanks to the Chapters Health Foundation and the HPH Hospice Genie’s, another wish has been granted to one of the patients.
John is an avid outdoorsman and spent his life mastering stucco work. He is now a patient of HPH Hospice. His wish was to go fishing on Kings’ Bay. He was ecstatic to get out on the water one last time.
Thank you to Charlotte Edwards, Laura Kline Burkhead and JoAnn Devine Stewart for contributing food and transportation, and April Johnson-Spence who connected with Captain Josh at Xspearamental fishing who donated his time, rig and all the essentials for a great day on the water.
To learn more about the Chapters Health Foundation and how to help, call Andrea Arflack at 727-819-5985 or email arlfack@chaptershealth.org. Also join the HPH Hospice Genies Facebook group to learn about the special needs of a local patient and help fulfill a wish.
