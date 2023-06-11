Life doesn’t care about your plans. There are always so many challenges and changes in our world that force us to adapt and overcome. Politics, crime, inflation, you name it. When dealing with it all, The Byrds said it best in their song, “Turn! Turn! Turn!”
"A time to be born, a time to die, a time to plant, a time to reap, a time to kill, a time to heal, a time to laugh, a time to weep.” The point of the lyrics, taken almost verbatim from the Book of Ecclesiastes, is that there’s a time and place for everything, even hospice care.
In life, there may be no great challenge than facing a chronic illness. It takes a toll on patients and caregivers alike. No one should face it alone.
At HPH Hospice, a Chapters Health affiliate in Citrus County, we work together with our team every day to help our patients and their families go through a difficult time to ease their burden. Being a part of this mission is something special.
A helping hand can truly make a difference. I see it every day, and not just in hospice care. A tragedy befalls a family, and their community comes together. Someone picks up the pieces and tries boldly to put them back together. It’s the same in hospice care. We come together for our neighbors.
Our team is made up of physicians, nurses, aids, social workers, chaplains, pharmacists, bereavement counselors, administrative staff and volunteers, and each member of the team plays an important role in the care of our patients and their families.
Let us embrace the opportunity to make a difference. Do something good for your fellow man and think about volunteering with our team at HPH Hospice. You will always be in a safe environment providing companionship to someone who could really use a smiling face. Keep our community going strong! I believe in you. HPH Hospice believes in you!
Until next time, take care, stay well and be strong!
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. Call her at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
