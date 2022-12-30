The George Washington Carver Community Center in Crystal River will sponsor the MLK Day, “Remember the Dream” on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Copeland Park.
It will be a fun-filled day of remembering the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream. There will be speakers and food. Vendors are being invited to set up tables or booths.
