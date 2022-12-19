NEW THIS WEEK
Floral City Library holding plant swap
While winter may be looming ahead, due to Florida’s unique weather, plants are still blooming and thriving.
Those looking to add plants to their current garden visit the Floral City Library on the last Wednesday of the month and participate in a Plant Swap.
Bring plants there’s an abundance of, or no longer plan to keep in the garden. Then swap them with other gardeners. It is a great way to meet other plant enthusiasts and learn about the plants that grow well here in Citrus County.
The next plant swap will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, outside the Floral City Library.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For additional information, call a local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Thrift Shop to be open on Mondays again
Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the addition of new volunteers, they are delighted to announce the return to their regular six days a week schedule.
They continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
AARP smart driver course to be held
To be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, there will be an AARP Smart Driver Course led by instructor Phillip Mulrain at the Homosassa Library.
Those who complete the course will receive a three-year insurance discount as state mandated for more than 50 years.
To register, call 352-628-7633.
Courses for Citrus County can be found on the website at AARP.com. Follow the prompts for the Smart Driver Course.
Ladies of the Elks to hold annual flea market
The Ladies of the Elks will be holding its annual LOE Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2023, at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Don’t miss the fantastic deals and treasures during this event.
All are welcome and there is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture.
Proceeds will go to local charities.
Anyone desiring to donate items for the flea market or volunteer to assist with the sale may contact Terri Harrison at 352-410-9215.
UPCOMING, ONGOING
BH Fishing Club slates military card party
The Beverly Hills Fishing Club’s Military Card Party will be Jan. 25, 2023, at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle.
Reservations are being accepted and payment of $15 must be made by Jan. 13 to reserve a spot.
Call Karen Goelet, chair, at 352-228-0803 or email lenkar@tampabay.rr.com.
Sign up to learn Bridge in the new year
Learn bridge, for intelligent thinkers, three hours per week for two months. Study and practice over time for endless interesting fun.
Sign up with Gary at POW.bridge@mail.com and include the following information: preferred days and times, town/location and contact information.
When and where are to be determined based on responses. Bring a pencil and paper to each meeting as they are not provided.
Community Band looking for new conductor
The Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) is looking for a new conductor to begin in July 2023.
NCCB was established in 2009, and all members of the NCCB are volunteer musicians from varied walks of life. Musicians range in age from 15-94.
40 of the musicians have degrees in music, 25 are active or retired band directors and several are composers. The band is accustomed to playing grade four, five and six music literature.
The conductor is a paid position and hired under a contract for services.
Interested candidates should email or mail a letter of interest, a resume and any other pertinent information no later than Dec. 31 to be considered for an interview and podium audition.
Interviews and podium auditions will be scheduled between March and May 2023. Send resume and other information to email cnbd@icloud.com or by mail to NATURE COAST COMMUNITY BAND, 1199 E. Cleveland St., Hernando, FL 34442.
For more information and a full list of required qualifications for the position of conductor/music director, visit the NCCB website at naturecoastcommunity band.com.
Inverness Woman’s Club offers book club
In 2013, a book club was formed by Angie Mayo, a member of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness.
Over the years, the group has kept the goal of reading and discussing one book a month. Often the book centers on a female protagonist or author. The book club meets on the Wednesday following the second Monday of the month.
The Woman’s Club also offers a Little Free Library in front of its clubhouse at 1715 Forest Drive, Inverness. For the month of December, club members are collecting children’s Christmas books to have available in the little free library.
This library is available to anyone to take and leave books. Books should not be larger than 10 inches by seven inches.
When the club was established in 1917, many of its members were from the library association. This tradition of offering books and reading opportunities to the community remains today.
General member meetings are held on the second Monday, September through May, at the clubhouse, 1715 Forest Drive, Inverness.
Those interested in attending a meeting or learning more, call membership chair Donna at 352-586-0924.
Citrus Strings accepting new musicians
Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.
Citrus Strings began in 2016. The musicians, from several west-central Florida counties, blend more than a dozen musicians, winter visitors and year-round Floridians.
Citrus Strings have performed across Citrus County at the Coastal Region Library’s 30th anniversary celebration, the Homosassa Public Library, Lakes Region Library in Inverness and Grand Living at Citrus Hills.
For more information about Citrus Strings, email Tom Porter at tpcello1@gmail.com or Bryan Seith at bjseith@hotmail.com.
Spanish-American Club New Year’s Celebration
The Spanish-American Club of Citrus County will be holding its New Year’s Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
There will be entertainment by DJ Joe Ortiz. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Formal attire required. Adults only, BYOB, $30 per person.
For tickets contact Velma Fuentes at 609-319-1986, Maria Elena at 352-400-9868, or Denise at 352-422-7604.
Garden Club of Crystal River to meet
The Garden Club of Crystal River will host its January meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd.
The speaker will be Josh Minds from the Citrus County Landfill. He will speak of “Recycling, Reuses, and Repurpose.”
Come join and bring along some repurposing items. Drive to the back of the church right off of U.S. 19 and follow the signs.
For more information, go to gardenclubofcrystalriver.com.
MOAA speaker event features publisher
The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Citrus County Chapter welcomes veterans and the general public to attend a MOAA sponsored speaker presentation by Citrus County Chronicle newspaper publisher Trina Murphy.
The event takes place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the American Legion Post 155, located at 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
For more information, go to the MOAA Citrus County Chapter website upcoming events calendar at moaafl.org/Chapters/CitrusCounty.
Citrus Garden Club holding mahjong party
Join Citrus Garden Club on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, for a fun Mahjong Party at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club.
Cost is $35, which includes morning coffee, lunch and tournament play.
For more information and reservations, call Dee at 352-697-1846 or Patty at 352-527-4164.
Citrus Cinderellas still accepting donations
Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4, 2023.
They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling. Donation sites and times are:
Inverness: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 352-726-7335; Sublime Beauty Bar, Ashley Young, 306 S. Line Ave. No. 104, 352-476-1677; Nick Nicholas Ford, 2901 SR-44, 352-726-1231; Independence Mini Storage, Nan Feeser, 977 N. Florida Ave., must call first, 352-344-5000.
Beverly Hills: Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Tuesday to Thursday, 1-4 p.m., 352-746-6171.
Homosassa: First Baptist Church of Homosassa, 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., must call Kim first, 352-628-3858.
Crystal River: The Closet Diva, RSVP Market Store on State Road 44, Crystal River, must call Jody Whitworth first, 920-312-3997.
Community Food Bank seeks food/donations
The more than 60 agencies that rely on the Community Food Bank (CFB) to provide food for the individuals and families they serve are struggling. The increase in the need for food assistance over the past few years is taking its toll on resources that are already taxed to the max.
One meal equates to one pound of food. The CFB needs to collect or purchase through monetary donations at least 210,000 pounds of food for holiday meals to feed the more than 70,000 individuals in our area who seek food assistance each month.
Individuals and businesses wanting to be part of the movement can make a monetary donation to the CFB, as every $10 provides 100 meals.
The agency is also accepting the following food donations: canned foods, dry pasta, rice, beans, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jellies, pet food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products.
Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations until Monday, Dec. 19: Community Food Bank, 5259 W. Cardinal St., Homosassa; Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa; Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 7800 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River; Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 3703 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness.
Learn more about the CFB and its mission by visiting feed352.org.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Senior program hosts free ukulele classes{/span}Ukulele players and wannabes are invited to Hernando Historical School on the corner of Highway 41 and County Road 486 in Hernando.
A basic class is active at noon every Tuesday. At 11 a.m., an intermediate group will be learning the uses of tablature as well as playing and singing.
All skill levels are welcome.
This event is open to everybody. The group uses “The Daily Ukulele” by Liz and Jim Belof, available from Amazon, as well as handouts.
Everyone will have the opportunity, if desired, to present a song, either performed individually or by choosing a song for the group to play together.
The goal is to get good enough to entertain at local assisted living establishments.
There is no fee. Come and listen or join in sing-along fun.
For more information, call Hernando Area Senior Programs at 352-566-2328.
Coastal Region library has exercise series
Exercise is considered one of the best ways to stay healthy. Unfortunately, just going out and exercising isn’t always the easiest option. A previous injury may make it difficult to move around or the high impact exercises that everyone else is doing may be too hard.
This is where your local library comes in. The Coastal Region branch in Crystal River offers a free, low impact chair exercise series called “Sit & Be Fit!” Classes are held Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. This class focuses on low impact stretches and strengthening exercises, all done from a seated position. These exercises are aimed at improving flexibility, learning weight control and reducing the chance of injury.
Also, stop by the Homosassa branch on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. for belly dancing or the Lakes Region branch in Inverness on Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m. for Yang Tai Chi.
These programs are free for everyone with no registration required. For more information, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Sewing Sewing-Ciety meets every month
Florida Sewing Sewing-Ciety meets the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Police Substation on Route 200 near the entrance of Oak Run.
The Florida Sewing Sewing-Ciety is dedicated to Florida residents and those vacationing here who believe that sewing in all its forms makes a difference in their lives and the lives of others.
They inspire their members to enhance their sewing, quilting and other needle arts skills by connecting people of all ages and backgrounds.
Those who are a skilled sewer, new to sewing or just want to learn the skill are welcome to join in their many projects, from T-shirts to tote bags and anything in between.
For more information, email Carol Henry at chenry@atlantic.net.
Dulcimer Players to host music jam
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays from 3-5 p.m. at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join their jams.
For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Local EAA chapter at Inverness Airport
A local EAA chapter is starting at Inverness Airport. An EAA chapter is a local group of aviation enthusiasts with interests including aircraft building, engaging youth, aviation safety, vintage aircraft, ultralights, warbirds, aerobatic flight, and everything in between.
Anyone interested in aviation, visit the website kinf.club/ for a brief overview and complete the form. For more information, visit eaa.org.
YMCA has ‘Coffee Club’ meetings
The YMCA asks the public to join them for their monthly “Wall Street Coffee Club” meetings held on the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Lecanto.
Participants can enjoy refreshments, guest speakers and roundtable discussions on the economy, investing and other financial planning topics.
RSVP by contacting Amy Barbieri at 352-220-6406 or 800-443-4368 toll free or by emailing amy.barbieri@raymondjames.com.
Volunteer opportunities available
Volunteer opportunities are now available at Herry’s Thrift & Gift Shoppe, 1581 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto. Choose your days, hours and activities in an atmosphere of camaraderie and fulfillment.
Thrift shop volunteers will inspect donated merchandise, sort clothing, price items, check appliances and electronics, stage merchandise and set up displays, restock shelves and racks, assist customers in finding what they need and serve as cashiers.
Proceeds from the thrift shops help fund the community grief support programs provided by Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast.
For information, call 352-249-1470 or stop by the shop. New volunteers are also welcome at the shop at 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa Springs. Both locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Community center offers classes
The East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness, announced two new additions to their community class schedule.
Tai Chi will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, certified Silver Sneakers Flex instructor Kathy Johnson will lead “Kathy’s Crazy Cardio Class.”
The cost for each class is $3 per person or $1 for Silver Sneakers members. For those who wish to participate in both classes, there is a reduced cost of $5 per person. For more information, call 352-344-9666.
Amateur Radio Club meets
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month’s meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Bridge Club offers free membership
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
Dunnellon quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the First United Methodist Church on West State Road 40. They conduct their business meetings on the third Monday monthly.
The group makes patriotic quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center and pillowcases for the Shands Children’s Cancer Center.
Members teach classes on different projects throughout the year and go on road trips to quilt shops. All who are interested are welcome to join.
For information, call Dianne Takahashi at 352-209-4900.
Play shuffleboard in Inverness
Open shuffleboard is played at 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Wallace Brooks Park, Inverness. All equipment is provided. For information, call 440-983-9169.
Join the Floral City Crafters
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For information, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Motorcycle club hosts weekly breakfasts
The Nature Coast Retreads Motorcycle Club meets at 8 a.m. every Saturday for breakfast at the Riviera Mexican Cantina, 1935 SE U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
After a brief meeting, members take a ride (weather permitting). All bikes, trikes and scooters are welcome.
For more information, call 352-400-9999.
Meet with the Sunshine Poets
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, email Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
