NEW THIS WEEK
Sunset Drum Circle on Jan. 8
The Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, at the last picnic shelter.
This is a free community event and everyone is welcome including children under supervision. If it is raining at start time at the beach, the event will be canceled.
This drum circle is starting its 16th year at the beach, roughly two hours before sunset and occurs every month on the second Sunday.
Everyone is urged to participate, but those who don’t should leave the main circle in front for drummers so they can better communicate. The circle nearest the paved sidewalk is for the drummers with large or multiple drums.
Bring drums, flutes, small percussion toys and some dancing feet, as well as a chair and bug spray and a beverage.
This is a family friendly event. Park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol, smoking and ground fires.
For more information, call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 (leave a message) or check them out on Facebook under Citrus County Drum Circle.
Genealogical Society holding webinar
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will have a webinar at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests are welcome to attend. Claudia Breland will talk about “Beyond the United States: Tracing your Ancestry in Other Countries.”
Research one’s ancestors here in the United States, before trying to trace steps back in time to their countries of origin. The website familysearch.org has a growing collection of digitized original records from all over the world.
To get a link to the Zoom, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Tour of the Towns
Inglis and Yankeetown businesses that are Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber of Commerce members will have tables/booths set up spread out through both towns from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Anyone is invited to attend and visit the towns to see what businesses they have in Inglis and Yankeetown. The businesses will have their doors open to shop and see what they have to offer.
The event will end at the Blackwater Grill at 2 p.m. where attendees can find out if they won a door prize and join in the closing festivities.
There is no entrance fee. For more information, call 352-447-3383.
Outdoor flea market
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills will hold an outdoor flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, on the church property at 6 Roosevelt Blvd.
Shoppers are welcome. Commercial vendors and private individuals are welcome to bring and sell goods. Spaces are available for $10 and should be reserved in advance, although there is “always room for one more.”
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Rose Mary at 352-527-6459 or send an email to wjeselso @tampabay.rr.com.
The church holds flea markets monthly, September through May, usually on the first Saturday of the month.
Friends of the Homosassa Library to meet
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will host Dee Collier, a former elementary teacher and drama enthusiast, who will present her impersonation of Annie Oakley at the Friends’ annual meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 in the library’s community room.
Born in 1860 in Ohio, Annie Oakley was an American sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. She became internationally known for her sharp shooting skills and her vivid personality.
Dee Collier’s performance answers many questions about Annie such as how her talent was discovered, what events in her early life led to her character qualities and what connection she had with central Florida.
Free and open to the public, there will be a short business meeting followed by Dee Collier’s presentation. Refreshments will be available.
January Movie Night in the Park
Join for a free family movie night on the lawn of Liberty Park starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
The legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure on the big screen. Bring chairs or blankets, vendors available. Check out the City of Inverness on Facebook for the upcoming movie schedule and other events.
January Market at the Depot
Come and check out the vendors at the January Market at the Depot, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Depot Pavilion and Liberty Park.
There will be fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass fed beef from a local cattle ranch and of course, jams, jellies, hot sauce, dried fruits and candies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
The Depot Pavilion is located at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
ONGOING, UPCOMING
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}West Side Pickleball Club plays every Wednesday{/span}The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
New York Club holding January luncheon
Come join the New York Club of Citrus County for their first lunch for the New Year at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Lunch is always on the third Tuesday of the month. The January speaker will be from the Citrus County Senior Program.
It is $18 per person, tax and tip included. Drinks available from the bar.
Deadline to RSVP is Saturday, Jan. 7. For any questions about the lunch, call Veronica at 352-445-1997.
Those interested in joining, call Marie at 845-667-2900. Dues are $10 per person, per season. Members don’t have to be from New York to join.
Donations for CASA will be accepted during the lunch. Any everyday necessities for women, men, children and pets are needed, including cleaning products, used cell phones and cartridges.
League of Women Voters hosting United Way CEO
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County has invited George Schmalstig to speak at their January meeting. It will be at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Schmalstig of United Way of Citrus County will present his experiences since he was hired as CEO in May 2022, the challenges in the community that they are addressing at United Way, and what the future holds for the agency.
He will also present a brief update on affordable housing in Citrus County.
All who are interested are invited. For more information, call 1-631-790-7933.
Women’s Club of Beverly Hills holding luncheon
The Women’s Club of Beverly Hills wants to invite all ladies to come to their lunch bunch at noon Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Sweeties Café & Bakery, 20789 Walnut St., Dunnellon. RSVP by calling 203-915-7407.
Come and visit with them at the general meeting for the New Year at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, located at 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. There will be a purse and jewelry auction and a wonderful guest speaker. Refreshments to follow.
Free ABC of Dementia offered in 2023
Coping with Dementia and the Citrus County Library System have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered monthly at venues throughout the county during 2023.
The 2023 schedule will include: Jan. 30, Homosassa Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.; Feb. 13, Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness; March 13, Floral City Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave.; April 17, Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St, Crystal River; May 15, Homosassa; June 16, Inverness; July 17, Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills; Aug. 21, Crystal River; Sept. 18, Homosassa; Oct. 20, Inverness; Nov. 20, Beverly Hills; Dec. 18, Crystal River.
All workshops are presented from 10 a.m. to noon, except the Feb. 13 date which will be 1 to 3 p.m. Care partners and their loved ones living with dementia are welcome. While the workshops are free, reservations are encouraged.
For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
MOPH slates 17th Purple Heart Ceremony
The combat wounded patriots of Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) cordially invite all veterans and the public, especially families and students, to attend the 17th annual Purple Heart Ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 3610 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
The patriotic ceremony commemorates the proud legacy of the Purple Heart and pays tribute to Florida’s fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and America’s wounded warriors. The ceremony will feature patriotic music by members of the Nature Coast Community Band.
The ceremony will be dedicated to the memory of recently departed United States Marine Corps veteran and Chapter 776 Commander Emeritus Richard “Bud” Allen who was a proud Marine and tireless advocate for Citrus County veterans.
For more information about Chapter 776, visit citruspurpleheart.org or call 352-382-3847.
Moon Over the Mounds guided tours ongoing
The Crystal River Archaeological State Park has resumed their famous Moon Over the Mounds guided tours. The park conducts these tours from October through April on the Friday closest to the Full Moon. The next tour is Friday, Jan. 6.
Experience a nighttime guided tour into the history of this Native American Pre-Columbian Ceremonial Mound Complex.
Led by experienced interpreters, the one-hour walking tour begins at the museum. Learn about the Ancient River Dwellers and the cultural, historical, and ecological importance of this gathering place.
The site was occupied between 1000 BCE and about 1300 CE. The site is on the Crystal River halfway between the freshwater springs of Kings Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. It is a 61-acre park and sits on the edge of an expansive coastal marsh.
To attend this almost magical experience go to friendsofcrystalriverstateparks.eventbrite.com.
In conjunction with the State Park, the tours are supported by the Friends of Crystal State Parks, Gulf Archaeological Research Institute and Florida Public Archaeological Network.
Thrift Shop to be open on Mondays again
Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the addition of new volunteers, they are delighted to announce the return to their regular six days a week schedule.
They continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
AARP smart driver course to be held
To be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, there will be an AARP Smart Driver Course led by instructor Phillip Mulrain at the Homosassa Library.
Those who complete the course will receive a three-year insurance discount as state mandated for more than 50 years.
To register, call 352-628-7633.
Courses for Citrus County can be found on the website at AARP.com. Follow the prompts for the Smart Driver Course.
Ladies of the Elks to hold annual flea market
The Ladies of the Elks will be holding its annual LOE Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Don’t miss the fantastic deals and treasures during this event.
All are welcome and there is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture.
Proceeds will go to local charities.
Anyone desiring to donate items for the flea market or volunteer to assist with the sale may contact Terri Harrison at 352-410-9215.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}BH Fishing Club slates military card party{/span}The Beverly Hills Fishing Club’s Military Card Party will be Jan. 25 at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle.
Reservations are being accepted and payment of $15 must be made by Jan. 13 to reserve a spot.
Call Karen Goelet, chair, at 352-228-0803 or email lenkar@tampabay.rr.com.
Citrus Strings accepting new musicians
Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.
Citrus Strings began in 2016. The musicians, from several west-central Florida counties, blend more than a dozen musicians, winter visitors and year-round Floridians.
Citrus Strings have performed across Citrus County at the Coastal Region Library’s 30th anniversary celebration, the Homosassa Public Library, Lakes Region Library in Inverness and Grand Living at Citrus Hills.
For more information about Citrus Strings, email Tom Porter at tpcello1@gmail.com or Bryan Seith at bjseith@hotmail.com.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Sign up to learn Bridge in the new year{/span}Learn bridge, for intelligent thinkers, three hours per week for two months. Study and practice over time for endless interesting fun.
Sign up with Gary at POW.bridge@mail.com and include the following information: preferred days and times, town/location and contact information.
When and where are to be determined based on responses. Bring a pencil and paper to each meeting as they are not provided.
Inverness Woman’s Club offers book club
In 2013, a book club was formed by Angie Mayo, a member of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness.
Over the years, the group has kept the goal of reading and discussing one book a month. Often the book centers on a female protagonist or author. The book club meets on the Wednesday following the second Monday of the month.
The Woman’s Club also offers a Little Free Library in front of its clubhouse at 1715 Forest Drive, Inverness. For the month of December, club members are collecting children’s Christmas books to have available in the little free library.
This library is available to anyone to take and leave books. Books should not be larger than 10 inches by seven inches.
When the club was established in 1917, many of its members were from the library association. This tradition of offering books and reading opportunities to the community remains today.
General member meetings are held on the second Monday, September through May, at the clubhouse, 1715 Forest Drive, Inverness.
Those interested in attending a meeting or learning more, call membership chair Donna at 352-586-0924.
Garden Club of Crystal River to meet
The Garden Club of Crystal River will host its January meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd.
The speaker will be Josh Minds from the Citrus County Landfill. He will speak of “Recycling, Reuses, and Repurpose.”
Come join and bring along some repurposing items. Drive to the back of the church right off of U.S. 19 and follow the signs.
For more information, go to gardenclubofcrystalriver.com.
MOAA speaker event features publisher
The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Citrus County Chapter welcomes veterans and the general public to attend a MOAA sponsored speaker presentation by Citrus County Chronicle newspaper publisher Trina Murphy.
The event takes place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the American Legion Post 155, located at 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
For more information, go to the MOAA Citrus County Chapter website upcoming events calendar at moaafl.org/Chapters/CitrusCounty.
Citrus Garden Club holding mahjong party
Join Citrus Garden Club on Wednesday, Jan. 18,for a fun Mahjong Party at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club.
Cost is $35, which includes morning coffee, lunch and tournament play.
For more information and reservations, call Dee at 352-697-1846 or Patty at 352-527-4164.
Community Food Bank seeks food/donations
The more than 60 agencies that rely on the Community Food Bank (CFB) to provide food for the individuals and families they serve are struggling. The increase in the need for food assistance over the past few years is taking its toll on resources that are already taxed to the max.
One meal equates to one pound of food. The CFB needs to collect or purchase through monetary donations at least 210,000 pounds of food for holiday meals to feed the more than 70,000 individuals in our area who seek food assistance each month.
Individuals and businesses wanting to be part of the movement can make a monetary donation to the CFB, as every $10 provides 100 meals.
The agency is also accepting the following food donations: canned foods, dry pasta, rice, beans, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jellies, pet food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products.
Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations until Monday, Dec. 19: Community Food Bank, 5259 W. Cardinal St., Homosassa; Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa; Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 7800 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River; Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 3703 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness.
Learn more about the CFB and its mission by visiting feed352.org.
Citrus Cinderellas still accepting donations
Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4.
They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling. Donation sites and times are:
Inverness: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 352-726-7335; Sublime Beauty Bar, Ashley Young, 306 S. Line Ave. No. 104, 352-476-1677; Nick Nicholas Ford, 2901 SR-44, 352-726-1231; Independence Mini Storage, Nan Feeser, 977 N. Florida Ave., must call first, 352-344-5000.
Beverly Hills: Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Tuesday to Thursday, 1-4 p.m., 352-746-6171.
Homosassa: First Baptist Church of Homosassa, 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., must call Kim first, 352-628-3858.
Crystal River: The Closet Diva, RSVP Market Store on State Road 44, Crystal River, must call Jody Whitworth first, 920-312-3997.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Senior program hosts free ukulele classes{/span}Ukulele players and wannabes are invited to Hernando Historical School on the corner of Highway 41 and County Road 486 in Hernando.
A basic class is active at noon every Tuesday. At 11 a.m., an intermediate group will be learning the uses of tablature as well as playing and singing.
All skill levels are welcome.
This event is open to everybody. The group uses “The Daily Ukulele” by Liz and Jim Belof, available from Amazon, as well as handouts.
Everyone will have the opportunity, if desired, to present a song, either performed individually or by choosing a song for the group to play together.
The goal is to get good enough to entertain at local assisted living establishments.
There is no fee. Come and listen or join in sing-along fun.
For more information, call Hernando Area Senior Programs at 352-566-2328.
Coastal Region library has exercise series
Exercise is considered one of the best ways to stay healthy. Unfortunately, just going out and exercising isn’t always the easiest option. A previous injury may make it difficult to move around or the high impact exercises that everyone else is doing may be too hard.
This is where your local library comes in. The Coastal Region branch in Crystal River offers a free, low impact chair exercise series called “Sit & Be Fit!” Classes are held Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. This class focuses on low impact stretches and strengthening exercises, all done from a seated position. These exercises are aimed at improving flexibility, learning weight control and reducing the chance of injury.
Also, stop by the Homosassa branch on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. for belly dancing or the Lakes Region branch in Inverness on Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m. for Yang Tai Chi.
These programs are free for everyone with no registration required. For more information, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Sewing Sewing-Ciety meets every month
Florida Sewing Sewing-Ciety meets the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Police Substation on Route 200 near the entrance of Oak Run.
The Florida Sewing Sewing-Ciety is dedicated to Florida residents and those vacationing here who believe that sewing in all its forms makes a difference in their lives and the lives of others.
They inspire their members to enhance their sewing, quilting and other needle arts skills by connecting people of all ages and backgrounds.
Those who are a skilled sewer, new to sewing or just want to learn the skill are welcome to join in their many projects, from T-shirts to tote bags and anything in between.
For more information, email Carol Henry at chenry@atlantic.net.
Dulcimer Players to host music jam
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays from 3-5 p.m. at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join their jams.
For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Local EAA chapter at Inverness Airport
A local EAA chapter is starting at Inverness Airport. An EAA chapter is a local group of aviation enthusiasts with interests including aircraft building, engaging youth, aviation safety, vintage aircraft, ultralights, warbirds, aerobatic flight, and everything in between.
Anyone interested in aviation, visit the website kinf.club/ for a brief overview and complete the form. For more information, visit eaa.org.
YMCA has ‘Coffee Club’ meetings
The YMCA asks the public to join them for their monthly “Wall Street Coffee Club” meetings held on the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Lecanto.
Participants can enjoy refreshments, guest speakers and roundtable discussions on the economy, investing and other financial planning topics.
RSVP by contacting Amy Barbieri at 352-220-6406 or 800-443-4368 toll free or by emailing amy.barbieri@raymondjames.com.
Volunteer opportunities available
Volunteer opportunities are now available at Herry’s Thrift & Gift Shoppe, 1581 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto. Choose your days, hours and activities in an atmosphere of camaraderie and fulfillment.
Thrift shop volunteers will inspect donated merchandise, sort clothing, price items, check appliances and electronics, stage merchandise and set up displays, restock shelves and racks, assist customers in finding what they need and serve as cashiers.
Proceeds from the thrift shops help fund the community grief support programs provided by Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast.
For information, call 352-249-1470 or stop by the shop. New volunteers are also welcome at the shop at 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa Springs. Both locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Community center offers classes
The East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness, announced two new additions to their community class schedule.
Tai Chi will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, certified Silver Sneakers Flex instructor Kathy Johnson will lead “Kathy’s Crazy Cardio Class.”
The cost for each class is $3 per person or $1 for Silver Sneakers members. For those who wish to participate in both classes, there is a reduced cost of $5 per person. For more information, call 352-344-9666.
Amateur Radio Club meets
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month’s meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Bridge Club offers free membership
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
Dunnellon quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the First United Methodist Church on West State Road 40. They conduct their business meetings on the third Monday monthly.
The group makes patriotic quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center and pillowcases for the Shands Children’s Cancer Center.
Members teach classes on different projects throughout the year and go on road trips to quilt shops. All who are interested are welcome to join.
For information, call Dianne Takahashi at 352-209-4900.
Play shuffleboard in Inverness
Open shuffleboard is played at 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Wallace Brooks Park, Inverness. All equipment is provided. For information, call 440-983-9169.
Join the Floral City Crafters
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For information, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Motorcycle club hosts weekly breakfasts
The Nature Coast Retreads Motorcycle Club meets at 8 a.m. every Saturday for breakfast at the Riviera Mexican Cantina, 1935 SE U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
After a brief meeting, members take a ride (weather permitting). All bikes, trikes and scooters are welcome.
For more information, call 352-400-9999.
Meet with the Sunshine Poets
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, email Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.