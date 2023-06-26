When Shyanne Stuebe, 16, of Inverness was younger, she participated in ballet, cheerleading, and pageants.
"It did not suit her to continue," said her mother, Crystal.
What did suit her at first was playing football, which she followed up by playing baseball with her brother Hayden's Little League teams, first with Inverness Little League, then with West Hernando, based in Spring Hill.
And she was good -- the only girl on the Inverness team and one of a few on the Hernando team. It was while Shyanne was on the Inverness team that Brooke Greene of Homosassa asked if she'd be interested in playing with Greene's all-Florida girls' baseball team, the Florida Bolts.
Shyanne accepted and went on to participate in national competitions overseen by Baseball For All, a national nonprofit group dedicated to opening the doors for girls who want to play baseball.
Shyanne has played ball in competitions in Arizona and New York. In July, she'll help the Boston Slammers round out their roster at a national meet in in Kentucky.
But the highlight of her baseball career is that she is one of 26 female baseball players from the United States and the only one from Florida to be chosen to compete as a BFA Ambassador in Japan at the first PONY Girls' Baseball World Series.
She is playing on the 23-and-under team, one of just a couple of 16-year-olds doing so. There also is a 15-and-under team.
"It's an incredible opportunity," Crystal said.
"It's an honor for her to be part of that broadening of the game for women," Greene said.
Shyanne was apprehensive about applying to the 23-and-under category, but she went ahead, figuring she had nothing to lose.
She submitted videos of her playing and filled out an application that had many questions.
"I poured my whole heart out," she said.
She wrote about how she wanted to be part of the program because "It's not just about winning. It's more about teamwork and having fun. I get along well with other people. I put it all in," she said.
A few weeks later, she was notified she was accepted.
Some of what Shyanne discussed in her application was how she's been the only girl or one of just a few playing on boys' baseball teams.
All of the players selected for the Ambassadors' program have played baseball regularly -- and that means most have experienced being the lone girl, or one of just a handful of girls, on a team of guys.
For those young women selected, it will be nice to be around players "who have had similar experiences and who can talk about some of the challenges you face," Shyanne said.
As a female baseball player in a female softball-oriented world, Shyanne has had to seize opportunities where she finds them. This past year, she's played softball on the girls' varsity team at Seven Rivers Christian School. She's also played basketball and golf for Seven Rivers over the years.
She's been homeschooled since the second semester of seventh grade, so she's not necessarily tied every year to the same school. She's not certain if she'll play with Seven Rivers again in the fall, or if maybe she'll play for Lecanto High School.
According to Crystal, Shyanne doesn't know yet if she might have an opportunity to try out for some boys' sports. She won't have that chance at Seven Rivers. But she does enjoy golf and softball at Seven Rivers, Crystal said.
Shyanne said she prefers baseball to softball because of the feel of the ball on the bat and because it's not as easy to lead off in softball.
As the website for Baseball for All states, "Too many girls are still told they can't play baseball because of their gender. ... Over 100,000 girls play youth baseball, but only a little over 1,000 girls continue playing high school baseball."
Shyanne knows it's not always easy being the only girl or one of a handful of girls on a baseball team.
She told of being accepted at first by her teammates, but that when she starts showing how good she really is, then some of the boys can't take the heat.
Pitchers have deliberately thrown the ball to hit her.
She said the first time it happened, she didn't get too upset or feel too hurt. She just got angry.
She told of a pitcher who regularly pitched 70 mph balls who threw 30 mph balls to her. Instead of being insulted and pouting, she just slammed the ball past him, proving the power he was up against.
She doesn't want special favors.
"I just want to be treated equally," she said.
In addition to standing up against some apparent gender injustices, Shyanne also has had to overcome some physical issues.
She said since she's been a young child, she's always walked on her tiptoes.
That has meant that in the winter of 2020, she had to wear casts on her legs to help stretch out her Achilles and other tendons and muscles in her feet, ankles, and lower legs. She endured three rounds of wearing casts for three weeks at a time.
Looking ahead
Where is Shyanne setting her sights for her future?
She admits she doesn't know where she will go or what she will do. She said she's open to many things. College is one possibility. The military is another.
She said English and science are her best subjects, although she's not that fond of writing. But it was her writing ability, as well as her batting and fielding skills, that won her a berth on the team headed for Japan. She said she's also a good speller.
She's played catcher and second base, as well as outfield, among other positions. She said she's pretty much a utility player, but she thinks she probably is a better batter than field player.
If someone were to recruit her for the Olympics, she wouldn't object.
When Shyanne isn't burning up the ballfield, she also enjoys such sports as golf, basketball, and bowling.
She's participated in YMCA youth triathlons.
For two years, she's studied American Sign Language.
She's sold meat sticks as a fundraiser at a flea market. A woman there was selling pearl necklaces. Shyanne purchased one, put it on, and keeps wearing it, thus earning her nickname, "Pearls."
Although a fierce athlete, Shyanne also has become a rescuer of newborn kittens.
"She is the kid who marches to her own beat," said mom Crystal.
As coach Greene sees it, "I'm so proud of her. She's a go-getter. If she wants something, she won't let anything get in her way. Her attitude is that she's just happy. She will do what she's asked. She had never played outfield and I asked her, and she said, 'Cool.' She played phenomenally.
"She has such a good attitude, and sportsmanship, and love of the game," Greene said.
Helping the cause
Because each girl participating in the PONY Girls' Baseball World Series has to pay a $1,900 player fee, as well as airfare to and from Japan, Shyanne and her parents would welcome those who'd like to help sponsor Shyanne's trip.
Mom Crystal is a nurse and dad Clint is an autobody repair person. Both are supportive of their daughter's efforts, but their family doesn't exactly live an opulent lifestyle. To contribute toward Shyanne's trip, email clintstuebe@gmail.com or phone 704-582-2316.
