Tina Maines, a popular doll maker, has been making creative dolls for many years and is the featured artist for the Citrus County Craft Council’s Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show at the College of Central Florida Citrus Campus Saturday, Dec. 10.
The show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I moved to Homosassa in 1991 and joined the Citrus County Craft Council in 1992,” said Maines.
Her doll making began when she worked at IBM in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a friend said to her, “Let’s take a doll making class.” Maines quickly answered, “I don’t think so.”
Well, she did attend the class with her friend and made her first porcelain doll, then she made two more.
She became hooked on doll making. Her friend didn’t enjoy making and painting the dolls like Maines did, but did like sewing the clothing.
Soon, they had a partnership where Maines created the porcelain dolls of all sizes, painted them, filled their cloth bodies with pellets and put them together while her friend made the clothing.
Maines created Tina’s Tykes for many years until her back started to bother her from lifting the heavy molds.
In 2015, she began thinking outside the box and began making her mini clay dolls into angels, dolls, babies ... even ornaments the Christmas tree. There are also shelf sitters.
When COVID hit the U.S, Maines stopped doing shows, but continued to create more.
Her husband created a studio for her at her home, where she sells many of her clay babies in addition to all the shows with the Citrus County Craft Council and many outside shows and bazaars and such as in Gainesville, Ocala and The Villages.
She has a regular following for these wonderful clay babies. One lady recently bought several that she puts on her windowsills. She said they give her a lot of joy to look at them.
“These babies are mesmerizing,” said Maines.
“When I did my first big two-day show at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, I practically sold out the first day, didn’t stay over, was tired and had to go home stay up late and make more dolls,” she reminisced.
“I sell a lot of the hanging angels with a baby. At the recent Winter Wonderland show in the Crystal River armory, I sold all but one of the 27 angels I had at that show,” she said.
You can visit Tina Maines at the Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show on Dec. 10 or call her at her studio at 352-628-5138.
