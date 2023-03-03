Fort Cooper NSDAR held birthday ball for President Washington

Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR had several DAR chapters join them in celebrating General Washington’s 291st birthday, including the Sons of the American Revolution and members of the public.
Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR extends their heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors of their George Washington’s DAR Colonial Birthday Ball. The Ball took place at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club on Feb. 22.
The sponsors were: Schlabach Security, Marguerita Grill, Female Veterans Network of Citrus County, Colonial Jewelry & Pawn, Air Fx, Inc., Goldiggers & Gunslingers, Mama’s Kuntry Kafe, Swanders Automotive, Nick Nicholas Ford, AAA Roofing, Maureen Baird and Priscilla Tyson.
Because of these sponsors, the Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR can continue to support scholarships and historic preservation right here in Citrus County.
