The Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR, handed out several awards to students in the county on Saturday, Feb. 4, at their general meeting.
The Women in the Trades Scholarship was awarded to Angelica Beaulieu, welding student at Withlacoochee Technical College. She was awarded a certificate and the $500 scholarship payment was already sent to WTC.
The Women in the Trades Scholarship is in line with the National and State DAR organization’s interest in supporting technical education for women, particularly in those fields of endeavor customarily filled by men.
The winner of the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest, Chase Watkins, is a senior at Citrus High School and his winning essay was titled: “How a Frenchman’s Dreams of Glory Changes the Course of the American Revolution.”
The purpose of the American History Committee is to promote American History throughout the year by honoring significant historical people, places, dates, and events.
Two students were awarded the DAR Good Citizens Award, Julia Parker of Lecanto High School and Bailee Einspahr of Crystal River High School. They were presented with a certificate, wallet ID card, and a DAR Good Citizens Pin.
The objective of the DAR Good Citizen’s Award encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship, dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The award is for graduation seniors as selected by faculty and staff of the participation high school.
Lastly, Terri Thibodeau was selected by Chapter Historian Deardra Wilcox to be the Chapter DAR Outstanding Teacher of American History.
Thibodeau is the department head for the social studies department at Lecanto Middle School and teaches Civics. She serves as the lead sponsor of LMS’s Student Council and was awarded “Educator of the Year” in 2010.
The Fort Cooper Chapter awarded her with a certificate and a check. Her packet was also forwarded to the Florida State Society for competition at the next level.
