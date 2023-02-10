The Floral City Heritage Council will present an event celebrating the 140th anniversary of the layout and survey of Floral City, which occurred in 1883.
The community event is scheduled for March 25 and will feature a parade down Orange Avenue. All residents living within the 34436 ZIP code are invited to participate in the parade while depicting Floral City residents throughout the decades from 1883-2020. Everybody else, within the 34436 zip code or outside of it, is invited to come watch the parade.
The parade is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to noon. Afterward, participants and visitors are invited to gather in the town center for food, folk life demonstrators and music. The Floral City Heritage Museum will be open, as will the historic Duval House.
If you are interested in participating in the parade (anyone living within the 34436 ZIP code or who will accompany someone in the parade who lives within the 34436 ZIP code) you are asked to fill out an application to be reviewed by the parade committee.
The Floral City Heritage Council is coordinating the event and parade but the Floral City community participants will sponsor it by contributing a $20 registration fee to enter the parade. This fee will help the Floral City Heritage Council defer costs of the event (i.e., sheriff’s deputies, portable toilets, signage, flyers and more).
The first 20 parade participants to register and be approved will receive a pewter 140th Anniversary Commemorative Medallion.
Applications are available and will include information about parade units, the staging area and other general information. The application can be requested via email at floralcityheritage@gmail.com or from Terri Hartman by calling 352-726-6644.
