Citrus groves have been cultivated in the Floral City area since the mid-1800s. They have been frozen out a couple of times and they have been owned by colorful characters such as “Doc” Ferris. Hear more during the “Snippet of History” period at the Spring Quarterly Meeting of the Floral City Heritage Council.
The gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 25, in the Floral City Community House located in the Town Center. Members and guests will share a Pitch-In-Supper at 7 p.m. where a favorite dish will be shared, drinks furnished and diners will bring their own plates and tableware.
At 7:30 p.m., the public is welcome to attend the Snippet of History, “A Juicy History of Floral City's Citrus” presented by Tom Ritchie. He is a charter member of the Floral City Heritage Council and last year became the Director of the Floral City Heritage Museum after scaling back his travels.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For over 40 plus years, Tom has been leading expeditions and research teams for Linblad Expeditions and its partner the National Geographic Society. During that time he has applied his degrees in zoology, vertebrate paleontology, geology and physical anthropology, as he explored the some of the most remote and exotic locations in the world.
Similar to many Floral City residents, Tom's first drive through the village with its century-old oaks and rural old Florida homes attracted him to “hit the brakes” and find a Realtor. That was in 1977 and he has lived in the same house on Lake Consuela ever since. From this advantage, he has honed his knowledge of local history and enthusiastly shares it.
In anticipation of this Snippet of History, Ritchie and his wife, Paulette, recently decked out their red 1939 Ford truck with lots of oranges and citrus braches to participate in the Floral City “14 Decades of History Parade” at the Spring into History event the end of March.
Heritage Council Chair Terri Hartman will be sharing a video from that Parade at the dinner and at the meeting following Ritchie, she will be leading a discussion about plans for future activities and civic improvement projects.
At the meeting, the Museum “Country” Store will have a selection of the new Tee Shirts and commemorative pewter medallions celebrating the 140th Anniversary of the lay-out and survey of Floral City in 1883.
These and many more Floral City items are available in the Floral City Heritage Museum open, free of charge, every Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and located in the Town Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.