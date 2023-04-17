CC Tom Rirchie

Native Floridian and director of the Floral City Heritage Museum, Tom Ritchie, will present a Snippet of History: “A Juicy History of Citrus in Floral City” at 7:30 p.m. during the spring quarterly meeting of the Floral City Heritage Council on Tuesday, April 25. The public is invited.

 Photo courtesy of Marcia Beasley

Citrus groves have been cultivated in the Floral City area since the mid-1800s. They have been frozen out a couple of times and they have been owned by colorful characters such as “Doc” Ferris. Hear more during the “Snippet of History” period at the Spring Quarterly Meeting of the Floral City Heritage Council.

The gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 25, in the Floral City Community House located in the Town Center. Members and guests will share a Pitch-In-Supper at 7 p.m. where a favorite dish will be shared, drinks furnished and diners will bring their own plates and tableware.

