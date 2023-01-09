CC Garden Club art

The Citrus Garden Club will have its first business meeting of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Whispering Pines Recreational Building in Inverness.

 MetroCreative

As with other areas in Citrus County that are on high ground and away from the waterways, the downtown floral gardens of Floral City that are planted and maintained by the Floral City Garden Club were hard hit by the Christmas freeze.

Where there was red, pink, yellow and blue there is now brown and tan. The club will be setting up dates to spruce up the gardens at their Friday, Jan. 13, meeting. It will be held in the Floral City Community House in the Town Center at 11 a.m. for the social, 11:30 pitch-in-luncheon and noon program followed by the business meeting.

