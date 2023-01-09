As with other areas in Citrus County that are on high ground and away from the waterways, the downtown floral gardens of Floral City that are planted and maintained by the Floral City Garden Club were hard hit by the Christmas freeze.
Where there was red, pink, yellow and blue there is now brown and tan. The club will be setting up dates to spruce up the gardens at their Friday, Jan. 13, meeting. It will be held in the Floral City Community House in the Town Center at 11 a.m. for the social, 11:30 pitch-in-luncheon and noon program followed by the business meeting.
The club is pleased to introduce the program by Tarolyn Frisbie, Public Education Specialist & Entomologist for the Citrus County Mosquito Control District. Frisbie received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida in Entomology and Nematology, specializing in Biosecuity. While at the University, studies included the artificial blood-meals for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and the plant-pollinator interaction networks of wild bees, specifically Habropoda laboriosa.
Frisbie began working at the county's Mosquito District in March 2021 to educate the community about mosquitoes and their public health importance. The public is welcome to attend this program free of charge and increase their knowledge for the coming warm months and a population of mosquitoes!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For Horticulture Hits by Horticulture Chair Kathy Lingusky, please visit the website at www.floralcitygardenclub.com and obtain guidelines for cutting-back frost damage plants.
The club will be changing their Annual Plant Sale date to Saturday, April 1, at the same location: corner of Marvin and Church Streets at the Church of Christ lot. And the club is carrying out plans for the upcoming Florida Federation of Garden Club's annual convention for which the club's District V is sponsoring this year.
The club meets monthly September through May in the Floral City Community House at the Town Center. The public is welcome to attend the program and meeting at noon. For more information, visit www.floralcitygardenclub.com or contact President Janie Stewart at 954-557-5982lgardenclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.