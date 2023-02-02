FFBCH donates to Veterans Coalition

Pictured from left, second row are: Cal McDavid, Gary Reynolds and Fred Fulcher. From left, first row are: Bob Bendle, Becky Fulcher, Rick Floyd, Karen Rossman and Sally McDavid.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Florida Forever Back Country Horsemen (FFBCH) board members recently presented a check in the amount of $755 to the Citrus County Veterans Coalition at their Inverness location.

This donation came from individual FFBCH members collected at their annual Christmas social in December. In 2021, these same folks donated $526 to the Coalition.

