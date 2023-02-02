FFBCH donates to Veterans Coalition

Florida Forever Back Country Horsemen (FFBCH) board members recently presented a check in the amount of $755 to the Citrus County Veterans Coalition at their Inverness location.
This donation came from individual FFBCH members collected at their annual Christmas social in December. In 2021, these same folks donated $526 to the Coalition.
The organization recognizes the great work the Coalition does for the local veteran community. They help veterans and their surviving spouses with food, paying bills and repair of leaking roofs, just to name a few.
They have faithfully served Citrus County since 2004 and often times provide help to more than 100 families per month just for food. In these tough times, the need for help has only increased.
FFBCH's greatest wish is that others recognize the need in the community and donate to this great group. To donate, contact Richard Floyd, chairman, or Robert Bendle, treasurer, at 352-400-8952.
