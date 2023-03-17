Female Veterans Network helped fulfill a wish of Sanja McCaughey, director of Nature Coast Thrift Store in Homosassa, for shelves in the storeroom. Stuart Luedtke once again stepped in to help FVN and share his skills as project manager.
Along with Randy Crippen, Steve Kaste, Russell Martin, Ed Monty, Mike Ruud, Jack Sigmun, and Female Veterans Jane Mundis, Jo Monty and Nancy Sigmun, the project was completed in 8.5 hours. Thank you to Nature Coast Ministries for furnishing lunch.
