It was a beautiful, warm and sunny day, just as it was two years ago, as 20 Female Veterans Network members and approximately 30 community members commemorated the second anniversary of the dedication of the monument to all female service members, past and present, who volunteered to serve their country.
Female Veterans Network was joined by Kathy Garlock playing the bag pipes and benefactors Cathy and Joe Davis.
