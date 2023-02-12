In recognition of the importance of heart health, the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed February 2023 HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s Heart Health Awareness Month in Citrus County.
More than 523 million Americans suffer from one or more forms of cardiovascular disease, including high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, stroke, and congenital heart defects that can lead to heart disease.
“Heart disease is the greatest health threat to our community and the leading cause of death worldwide,” said HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi. “It is crucial that we raise awareness about the importance of taking care of our hearts. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, we can reduce our risk of heart disease and improve our overall quality of life.”
Members of the hospital’s administration team attended the reading of the proclamation to encourage citizens to learn more about cardiovascular disease risk factors, warning signs, and lifesaving emergency response techniques.
“Physical activity, a healthy diet, getting enough sleep and managing stress are key components of a heart-healthy lifestyle,” said cardiologist Bernard Topi, MD. “By focusing on these areas, we can reduce the risk of heart disease and improve the overall health and wellbeing of our community.”
