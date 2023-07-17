CC Grocery with baby

Grocery shopping with your child might take a little bit longer, but it is well worth it given the benefits your child will gain from their exposure to print, new vocabulary and conversation.

Learning new words can take place anywhere. One of my favorite locations to practice is the produce section of the grocery store or while walking around a produce stand. From apples to zucchini, there is a bounty of fruit and vegetables to discover.

Pick up a piece of fruit, say an apple, and say “apple” a few times and encourage your baby to repeat after you. Let them smell the apple and feel the smooth texture. Compare the smooth apple to a “bumpy” avocado - a fun word to say.

