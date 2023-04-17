April is National Volunteer Month, so it's a perfect time to give a shout out to JanMarie Blinn Weston, the current Ms. Florida American Woman of Service 2023, a retired educator and an active volunteer.
She has been a high school department head and besides teaching English and social studies, she taught computer literacy.
She’s held some important positions and has won an array of awards over the years such as NEASC team member and department chair, administrator, Ms. Connecticut Senior America Pageant 2022, Ms. Connecticut Senior America 2019 and Miss Connecticut Sunflower Elite 2022.
She was also awarded Teacher of the Year in 1981, got her master’s degree, TESOL 1981 (Central Connecticut State University), a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979 at the University of Connecticut and ARC Library Media Specialist Certification in 2009.
Blinn Weston is no stranger to volunteer service. She was a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (RPCV).
“After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1979, I joined the Peace Corps and was a volunteer in Lesotho in southern Africa,” said Blinn Weston.
“My job in Lesotho was organizing community gardens as a way to improve nutrition,” she added.
Later, back in in the U.S., she became a high school teacher and librarian, where she taught English and social studies for 34 years before she retired and moved to Florida.
“While teaching, I involved my students in a variety of volunteer opportunities including the March of Dimes and Save the Rainforest,” she recalled.
When she was 55, she lost 75 pounds with Weight Watchers and entered her first pageant.
She’s been married to Thomas Weston for the past 39 years and they have two children – Matthew and Gregory.
Today, she lives in Homosassa and is a volunteer with the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge (CRNWR) as an interpreter on the boardwalk of Three Sisters Springs and does Manatee Watch.
She said, “People are in awe of how gentle and graceful they are.”
Blinn Weston is also a volunteer with Save Crystal River’s Books, Line and Thinkers, a fifth-grade program teaching students about cleaning up the Crystal River and planting Rock Star eel grass.
She learned through other volunteers about the First Reader Program and she became a Celebrity Reader, visiting area elementary schools to read to pre-K and kindergarten classes.
“Being back in the classroom reading to children is so much fun,” she said.
Blinn Weston is very involved as a volunteer. It’s a passion and a way of life with her.
She has been a speaker and volunteer with Wreaths Across America, has volunteered with Suncoast Harmony Chorus/Sweet Adelines, Homosassa Library volunteer, belongs to the Elks Club, collected books for the Salvation Army child care program, made radio PSA's for the American Heart Association, worked with Scholastic Books to have 1,000 books donated to the Channel 3 Kids Camp, Bike Walk Bolton Trail maintenance, Stand Down Day volunteer, Connecticut Veterans Hospital and the Beverly/ Levy Cancer Walk, as well as more entertainment and fundraising.
She has also been a substitute teacher, an Instacart shopper, a college bookstore manager an AirBnB owner and manager.
In her spare time, she’s an avid card maker and scrapbooker, participated in the Warrior Dash, Fitathlon and Down & Dirty races. She has bred and showed Chinese Shar Pei dogs, and as an owner/handler, showed twice in the Westminster Kennel Club with her dog CH Charlie’s Rose of Baggy Knees, who was No. 1 in New England and No. 25 in the U.S.
Blinn Weston’s volunteering has been the thrust for her to represent the state of Florida as Ms. Florida Senior in the American Woman of Service Pageant 2023 that will be in Portland, Maine, this June.
She feels it’s an honor to use her time and talents to volunteer for worthy causes and loves being engaged in her community.
“Wearing a crown on your head and a sash across your body seems to open doors,” she said.
The pageant’s focus is “volunteering” and for her that focus is saving the manatees and the environment, besides getting more seniors involved in volunteer activities. Many county volunteer positions are on the AmeriCorps website, she noted.
To help sponsor Blinn Weston in the upcoming pageant, schedule an appearance or to learn more about the pageant, contact her at AWOSTFLor-idasenior2023@aol.com.
