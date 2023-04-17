CC JanMarie Weston one.jpg

Blinn Weston’s volunteering has been the thrust for her to represent the state of Florida as Ms. Florida Senior in the American Woman of Service Pageant 2023 that will be in Portland, Maine, this June.

 Photos Special to the Chronicle

April is National Volunteer Month, so it's a perfect time to give a shout out to JanMarie Blinn Weston, the current Ms. Florida American Woman of Service 2023, a retired educator and an active volunteer.

She has been a high school department head and besides teaching English and social studies, she taught computer literacy.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.