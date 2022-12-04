Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donates to local high school robotics club

The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop had a welcome visit from several members of the Dunnellon High School Robotics Club who picked up a $499 check to help fund their trip to compete in this year’s International Robotics Competition.
In January 2023, the theme and parameters for the robot will be announced via a world-wide webcast and teams all over the world will have six weeks to build their robot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.