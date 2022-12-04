Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donates to local high school robotics club

Representing the DHS Robotics Club, from left, are: Ashton Perkins, Charles Winkler, Jack Niedermeyer, Ashley Sterkin, Nevaeh Perkins and club sponsor Don Slocum.

 Special to The Chronicle

The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop had a welcome visit from several members of the Dunnellon High School Robotics Club who picked up a $499 check to help fund their trip to compete in this year’s International Robotics Competition.

In January 2023, the theme and parameters for the robot will be announced via a world-wide webcast and teams all over the world will have six weeks to build their robot.

