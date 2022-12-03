Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated to three local food pantries to cover food and dinner for the holidays.
The Thrift Shop donated $1,500 to the Holy Faith Episcopal Church Food Pantry which supports nearly 100 needy families in Citrus and Marion counties. Regular food distributions take place on the first and third Mondays of the month.
Currently, picking up food supplies requires a rental truck, an expense of $100, plus the cost of gas. They are seeking a sponsor, either a business or individual, who is willing to defray the cost of the vehicle.
The Thrift Shop donated $1,500 to the Faith Temple World Wide Ministries Community Outreach, which supplies supplemental food to more than 80 families in need. This marks their eighth year working from the American Legion building just north of Walmart every Tuesday morning.
The Faith Temple Community Outreach will be sponsoring a group Thanksgiving Dinner at the American Legion to which they invite all veterans, people in need, and those who have no family in the area and seek a communal holiday experience.
The Thrift Shop donated $1,500 to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Helping Hands Food Pantry.
On an annual basis, they assist 1,000 local families, who must fill out an application form to verify their eligibility.
The Pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those in need, call the church at 352-533-1466 for an appointment to see about qualifying for aid.
