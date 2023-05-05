Her deep love for her siblings when she was younger eventually led Donna Dally to becoming a nurse.
“I was always the one with my siblings who would give them TLC, give them the cold compresses on the head when they weren’t feeling good,” she said. “I was always interested in becoming a nurse”
Two of her older sisters being nurses served as another inspiration.
“I always identified with them,” she said. “They’re older than me and I saw they loved nursing, so I wanted to follow in their footsteps.”
Born in upstate New York, Dally’s family moved to Hollywood, Florida when she was 10.
“I went to high school and I was a candy striper, a hospital volunteer in high school. I did that for two years,” she said.
That led to her receiving a full college scholarship that she used to pay for nursing school at Broward College.
“I graduated in 1983, so I’ve been a nurse for 40 years,” she said. “I’ve been working in all different areas. I’ve worked on a progressive care unit, I’ve been a nursing supervisor, I’ve been on an IV team, I’ve been in the ICU, in the ER. So, I’ve made my rounds, and I love what I do.”
Dally and her family moved to Citrus County 17 years ago, and she started at her current workplace, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (formerly named Citrus Memorial Hospital).
“I was very happy to start there,” she said. “I was a resource nurse; I worked throughout the whole hospital. ICU has always been my love, so I worked in the Intensive Care Unit and I’ve been in charge in the Intensive Care Unit for seven years now.”
Dally’s nomination for the 2023 Nurses Appreciation Award says, in part, “Being admitted to the hospital must be extremely tough for patients and their families, but Donna will somehow lessen their worries and fears as she will do everything to make the patient and family comfortable in their stay in the hospital. She treats patients as if they are her family.”
That caring attitude becomes especially important when a patient takes a serious turn for the worse.
“Being with families during death and dying, being there because I’m in their inner circle, they trust me,” she said. “To help a family go through like an organ procurement … if their loved one is dying and they want to give their organs, have them harvested … to go through that with a patient’s family. To be in their inner circle, that’s really special. For them to allow me to be the nurse to take care of that patient, to be a part of that, that’s huge.
“I just love what I do, and I enjoy Citrus and all my colleagues. I’ve met many friends along the way from many different countries. Nurses that I’ve worked with. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
