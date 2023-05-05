As an executive director at Mederi Caretenders, Deborah “Deb” O’Leary holds a lot of responsibility. She works out of the Inverness office of the home healthcare organization but is also in charge of the offices in Brooksville and Palatka.
“Anything that happens, it’s coming to me,” she said. “So it’s an administrative position, but my hands are in everything because that’s the way I like it. I don’t like to micromanage, but I do like to educate and make sure that I’m aware of what’s going on – with patients out in the field, and also with processes here in the office.
“I do get out to do home visits when they’re needed to be done with clinicians.”
O’Leary started in 1976 as a nurse’s aide in her home state of Rhode Island, then progressed to LPN in 1982 and RN in 1992. She moved to Florida in 2002.
“Most of my career had been in long-term care – skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and home health,” she said.
She’s been with Mederi Caretenders for 14 years, the last eight as the director.
“At Mederi Caretenders, I’ve worked in sales, I’ve worked as a clinical manager, I’ve worked in the field, and I’m very happy working here,” she said.
O’Leary started her medical work at the age of 16, before they had CNA licenses.
“You would just walk in to a facility and they trained you right there,” she said. “I had some great mentors, some really, really good mentors. I think they recognized something in me and mentored me along the way from becoming a night tech, which was really new in Rhode Island – that was like 1978.”
That Rhode Island company, where she worked for 23 years, sent her to classes, encouraged her on her way through nursing school, and more.
“They progressed me through to supervisory positions, then director positions, so I have always had that kind of leadership ability that other people have seen,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed it because I like being able to make a change for the better for our patients and for the clinicians.”
O’Leary stays very busy as director of the three Mederi Caretenders offices that she leads.
“I’m responsible when the surveyors come in to set everything up and go out to visit them,” she said. “I do a lot of budgets, operating margins, performance improvement quality, assessment issues and make sure we are following all the regulations that the state of Florida has for home health agencies. Because we are Medicare-certified, we have to follow their many care guidelines because we receive Medicare money. That’s a really, really important part of what we do is making sure that we follow all those guidelines.”
Being that Mederi Caretenders is owned by parent company LHC Group, she must ensure that the offices follow official LHC protocol as well.
Working with her staff helps make it easier, she said.
“My door’s always open,” O’Leary said. “I feel like I have a great team here. It takes years sometimes to develop a really strong team of clinicians, and I’ve got one now. That’s really awesome because I can honestly say I’d send any one of these clinicians out to see my parent. That’s a good thing when you can say that and you don’t have any reservations about it.”
She said nursing has been a great career for her, and she gives much credit to her family for their support over the years.
“Four great sons, one grandson, a great husband, very proud of all the kids,” she said. “My mom, who’s still with us at 91, has always been a great support to me. Her and my dad always encouraged me and helped me through the years, so I was lucky to have them in my early years because they helped to push me through all this stuff.”
O’Leary said she has only one regret about her nursing career: “I should have written a book with all the things that the patients have told me over the years that have been incredible stories.”
