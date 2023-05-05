Daneilya Reynolds, born in New Hampshire and a resident of the Citrus County area for about 26 years, didn’t have the smoothest of starts to her nursing career.
She began the journey about 12 years ago when she went to radiology school. She eventually ended up working at what was then called Citrus Memorial Hospital as a radiology assistant. She also worked as a judge’s assistant at the Citrus County Courthouse during much of that time.
But then her marriage ended.
“I always wanted to be a nurse, but I never had the self-confidence to do it,” she said. “And then when I got divorced, I was like, ‘I’m doing this. I’m doing this for me. I’m finally going to do it, and prove that I can beat some things.’”
She did. Even working full time and raising three children, Reynolds earned her RN degree two years ago this coming November, and is now a nurse in the ICU at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
“I was working in the ICU downstairs and just recently, I moved up to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. Before that I was a critical care intensive care nurse,” she said. “Now I do cardiovascular, which is all the heart stuff. We cover all the heart patients: open heart surgery, TAVRs (valve replacements), triple bypasses – any heart patients up here.”
She said she is extremely grateful for her 2023 Nurses Appreciation Award.
But it’s not the first award Reynolds has won in her still relatively young nursing career.
She was given a DAISY Award in 2022, bestowed by the international nonprofit group The Daisy Foundation. They honor nurses around the world “wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers,” its website says.
A patient’s family member nominated her, she said. “You get a statue and all kinds of stuff, so that was really awesome.”
It was a family member of a patient who nominated Reynolds for The Chronicle’s Nurses Appreciation Award, too.
“Daneilya took the time to explain all of my mother’s tests and why they were doing them,” the nomination says. “Then when the results were in she took the time to go over them, even when her shift was over. She sat and talked with her like a friend and not just another patient. She truly cares about all of her patients.”
None of the awards or her career would have happened without the love and support of those around her, Reynolds said.
“I’m thankful for all the support that I get from my friends and family, and my boyfriend,” she said. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have made it through nursing school and be where I am now. It’s definitely a team effort.”
