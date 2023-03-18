Citrus County has been home to some colorful characters, but perhaps none so eccentric as Mayor William S. Alyea of Crystal River. According to newspaper reporter Hampton Dunn, Alyea grew up in the rough-and-tumble Old West and had a reputation as someone who could deal with the rougher elements in society. He was well into his 80s when Alyea was elected Mayor of Crystal River. One evening he came across a local constable having difficulty trying to control a group of drunken men. In spite of his age, the Mayor didn’t hesitate and jumped into the fray to help subdue the rowdy bunch. Alyea released a torrent of curse words to emphasize that he meant business. Order was quickly restored. Or was it?

A group of respectable citizens had gathered to watch the donnybrook. Citrus County was a different time and place than it is today – and cursing in public was a crime that was strictly enforced and resulted in a court appearance. The onlookers told the Mayor that maybe he should be arrested for such a shameful display. He thought for a moment and replied “That’s exactly what I’m going to do.” Alyea marched over to the Crystal River City Hall, placed himself under arrest, and proceeded to lock himself into the jail cell in that building.

