The Garden Club of Crystal River meet Monday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd.
The speaker for the March meeting is Steven Davis from the Extension Service. He will be discussing the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscapes.
After much effort of preparing the soil by many club members, the Junior Garden Club at the Crystal River Primary School should have begun planting.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
- Our yard sale to be held March 10-11 at 7227 W. Avocado St., Crystal River, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Craft Fair Plus will be on March 25 from 10; a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crystal Oaks Civic Center, 4958 W. Crystal Oaks Drive, Lecanto. If you are interested in reserving a space as a vendor, contact Sherry at 603-523-4551.
Come join us at either event for information about the club or just have some fun. Or come join us at our next meeting as a guest the first time to learn about our club. Visit our website too at gardenclubofcrystalriver.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.