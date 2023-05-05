It seemed inevitable that Cristal Mendenall would embrace the nursing profession, having grown up in what she called a “nursing world.”
“My grandmother was a nurse, my mom was a nurse, my aunt was a nurse. I guess you could just say it’s in our blood,” she said with a chuckle.
Mendenall started as a CNA in 1995 and received her nursing license in 2000. She moved to this area a couple of years ago from Decatur, Illinois, and now works as a charge nurse at The Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center, a long- and short-term rehabilitation facility in Hernando.
“Folks can come for short-term therapies, maybe post-cardiac event or post-stroke, and receive the rehab they need in order to go home safely,” she said.
Other patients are there for much longer treatments.
As a charge nurse, Mendenall oversees the nurses who give medications and do treatments, as well as the CNAS who give daily care. Her team correlates with the therapists about what the best and safest level of care will be for the patients.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We have a great team of people there. They work very hard every day at communicating to make things happen for our residents.”
Another highlight of her work, she said, is being able to inform families and educate others on how to be good caregivers to folks in the time when they’re down and in most need.
The person who nominated Mendenall for her 2023 Nurses Appreciation Award, identified as a family member of one of the residents she oversees, echoed those sentiments, writing: “Cristal is one of the most excellent charge nurses I have ever encountered. She is passionate about advocating for the residents, she takes the time to teach and coach staff, she communicates with families, and she does not hesitate to take action when she sees a need.”
“I love my career very much, so I encourage more people to go to school to become nurses to help others,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”
Because The Grove caters to older patients, Mendenall said, she discovered distinctive attributes of those men and women and their years on this earth.
“Right now, I take care of the very last of dying generations” she said. “I do the long-term care part, which to me is important because the folks we have there now are the ones who went through The Great Depression and the ones who fought the wars. The ones who really deserve to be looked after.”
