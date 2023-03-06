CC Artist Barbara Kerr.jpg

Citrus County artist Barbara Kerr holds her favorite collage of a Cracker house she created.

 Claire Phillips Laxton / Chronicle Correspondent

Guests were entertained and educated by watercolor and collage artist Barbara Kerr with her lovely exhibits of “Cracker House Collages” at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River on Feb. 28.

Kerr used key words to explain the entire process she used to design the colorful pieces displayed at the library for most of the month of February.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.