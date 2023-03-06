Guests were entertained and educated by watercolor and collage artist Barbara Kerr with her lovely exhibits of “Cracker House Collages” at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River on Feb. 28.
Kerr used key words to explain the entire process she used to design the colorful pieces displayed at the library for most of the month of February.
Kerr showed the five steps she uses in making a collage. One word was “like.” She said you have to like what you want to create and make a definite connection.
Her interest was piqued, she explained, one day on a trip to St. Augustine to take photos of birds. They were traveling on back-country roads and on the way, she noticed an old Cracker house.
“I took a lot of pictures and started to like Cracker houses,” she said.
The next word she used was “put. ”After viewing her pictures, she used tracing paper to trace the home on watercolor paper.
“This made it quick and dirty,” she said, “not like in the old days when we used grid paper.”
The next word was “hunt.”
One must use their imagination and inspiration, Kerr said.
She uses different fashion magazines for color and shapes. One she likes is Décor magazine and a gardening magazine.
The fourth word she used is “cut.”
“Trace around the color you choose with ink or transparent tracing paper, looking for a color that would go on a roof,” for example, and cut it out, Kerr said.
“For troublemakers, this will keep you out of trouble,” she said with a laugh.
The fifth word was “paste.” She uses a special paste that is a must to use, and she thins it with water.
“I use acrylic brushes that have stiff bristles,” Kerr said.
Then, she covers it with wax paper and puts something heavy over it.
She still paints the sky or water in a collage with watercolors.
“Always use good watercolor paper,” she added, and be creative, adding color to the roof, and use contrast — dark against light.
Kerr is a 25-year Citrus County resident originally from California. Her newest labor of love is creating the Cracker house collages.
“It is really like doing a jigsaw puzzle,” Kerr said, “and creating these is addictive.”
She grew up where her father was a park ranger at a national park. When she was about 4 years old, she said, a native American named Patsy Castro who took care of her drew a sketch for her.
That intrigued her even at a young age, so she began drawing sketches herself and sent them to her grandparents who loved them.
She decided she wanted to be an artist, but her dad wanted her to become a teacher. While in college at the University of Maryland, she took all the art electives she could throughout her college years.
She later became a watercolor artist, fulfilling her dream of being an artist.
Kerr now teaches art, is a member and former president of the Citrus County Watercolor Society and the Nature Coast Painters, and watercolor instructor at the Art Center of Citrus County, and was a member of the Florida Artists Gallery.
