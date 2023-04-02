Just about everyone who donates to Daystar Life Center of Citrus County, or purchases items from the thrift shop, or those people who quality as people in need, know Martin “Marty” Vandersommen.
He’s the assistant executive director who oversees the thrift shop and does the bookkeeping.
AnnMarie Anzalone Briercheck is the executive director.
“Marty is a true blessing to Daystar. His commitment to making our thrift store a place to serve the needs of our community is applicable,” said Briercheck. “I am proud to have the privilege to work alongside of him, but to also know him as a friend.”
Vandersommen has been with Daystar Life Center for the past 19 years, having started as a volunteer.
Volunteers and staff work well together and are like one big family. Daystar make a positive impact on people’s lives.
“We always need more volunteers,” Vandersommen said.
The thrift shop is more like a well-kept department store and Vandersommen works hard to keep it that way, along with the volunteers.
It was recently expanded. Everything is aways clean and the prices are reasonable.
The thrift shop sells furniture, household items, sports items, clothing, shoes, and accessories, jewelry, craft items, books, tools, toys, appliances, TVs, holiday items and much more.
Daystar was created in 1983 by the late Father James Hoge, who was the monsignor at the time at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, part of the St. Petersburg Diocese. Hoge saw the need to help those in the community who qualified with help paying utility bills, rent, food, medical equipment, etc., on a need basis.
There are several large sheds out back that house the appliances and furniture.
“Everything we sell here, is always in working condition,” Vandersommen said. He makes sure the thrift shop is always in good shape and often moves items around to give it a new look.
Vandersommen has always worked in retail. In fact, he was a shoe salesman/supervisor in Ohio for many years until the store closed. Later, he was a manager at Linens & Things and was transferred to South Florida. He then worked in Tallahassee for 20 years before moving here.
After his volunteering at Daystar, Rich Myer, then executive director, hired Vandersommen to run the thrift shop.
The parking lot at Daystar was recently paved. “We continue to make improvements, said Vandersommen. “We always update here.”
“I love Marty! Marty is the reason this place turns a dime,” said Vicki Carlin, a one-year volunteer. “He’s even tempered and really knows what he knows — he’s that good for Daystar.”
Daystar always accepts good, reusable merchandise and monetary donations.
For those in need in Citrus County — the homeless, low-income residents or those who qualify and need help to get back on their feet —Daystar can provide food such as baked goods, canned food, meat and poultry, fresh produce, bread and more. They also can get clothing for their family four times a year and get help with photo IDs.
Daystar Life Center is across from Publix in Crystal River at 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway (State Road 44). They are open 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Phone 352-795-8668 for more information or to have large sellable items picked up for donation.
