The red berry tablecloth has been placed on the dining room table and other berry accoutrements have been added as the directors ready the Historic Duval-Metz House to be open during the annual Floral City Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5.
There is no admission charge for the home tour, but the restoration/rehabilitation has moved forward with public donations and therefore visitors will be provided with a donation envelope that they may leave on site or later mail back to the Duval Preservation Trust Inc. The Trust is a nonprofit organization and contributions are tax exempt to the extent of the law.
This house, built circa 1863, is considered to be the oldest surviving residential building in Citrus County and is a contributing building in the National Register's Floral City Historic District. Located at 7801 E. Old Floral City Road, at the corner of Old Floral City Road and Orange Avenue, it is in the heart of the downtown area with convenient parking across the street in the Town Center Parking Lot.
Floral City was laid out and surveyed 20 years after this house was built, so one knows this rural area was sparsely populated. The topography of the land was quite different too.
The porch-over-porch of the house is the “front” of the house, and it faces east toward the lake, which was probably visible through the sparse pines at the time it was built. That second-story, eastward-facing porch catches a cool breeze, a welcome spot for summer sleeping.
Visitors will be welcomed via the kitchen porch facing Old Floral City Road and the special bus stop from and to the Strawberry Festival during the two days.
That kitchen was not part of the original house. For the purpose of fire safety, kitchens of the period were built away from the house. This kitchen building was probably moved to the south side of the house after electricity came to Floral City in 1913
The kitchen has been recently rehabilitated to about the 1920 style and includes a Hoosier cabinet, wooden ice box, wooden cook stove, cast iron sink and cabinets and table appropriate to the period.
The Board of the Duval Preservation Trust Inc. has developed a strategic plan for the wooded south acre of the property and those plans will be available for viewing.
Just before Christmas, funds planned to initiate that development had to be diverted to cover the cost of having the building covered and treated for termites – a costly maintenance expense. This open house tour will be an opportunity for the public to assist in moving the development of this historic county property forward.
Visitors will want to stop in the Floral City Heritage Museum – across the side street from the house – to see the extensive exhibit about the Duval-Metz House. The museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3-5.
For more information, call 352-726-7740.
