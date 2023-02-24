Duval House for Stwbry Festival

Lynn Bassett, a director on the Board of the Duval Preservation Trust Inc. adds touches of strawberries to Citrus County’s oldest residency in preparation for the Floral City Strawberry Festival. A special shuttle bus will stop at the house and the Heritage Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5. The tour is free, but donations will keep the Trust moving forward developing the property.

 Special to the Chronicle

The red berry tablecloth has been placed on the dining room table and other berry accoutrements have been added as the directors ready the Historic Duval-Metz House to be open during the annual Floral City Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5.

There is no admission charge for the home tour, but the restoration/rehabilitation has moved forward with public donations and therefore visitors will be provided with a donation envelope that they may leave on site or later mail back to the Duval Preservation Trust Inc. The Trust is a nonprofit organization and contributions are tax exempt to the extent of the law.

