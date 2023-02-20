What an amazing time the 363 members of the Newcomers Club have been having since the beginning of 2023. With this many talented and interesting women in the area we have even more fun activities, luncheons with speakers, and many more special interest groups. There is always something fun to participate in!
Our February meeting and luncheon was at the College of Central Florida and featured a helpful speaker, Mary Darling, from the Citrus County Seniors vs. Crime.
The March meeting will be held at Royal Oaks in Ocala and will feature some of our skilled members in a talent show.
Our always-popular April luncheon and fashion show will be at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, this year showcasing attire from the Wisteria Boutique at Heritage Plaza.
The activities committee has planned a schedule of varied trips including a trip to Tampa Bay Downs horseracing, musicals at the Suncoast Dinner Theatre in Hudson, tours of the Dali Museum in St. Pete, the Cedar Key Art Festival, a tour of the Canaveral Space Center, the Publix Aprons Cooking School in Tampa, a dinner cruise aboard the Starlight Sapphire Dining Yacht for a tour of St. Pete Harbor, and a hang-gliding trip for the adventurous.
Our Bike It! Walk It! group has trips planned to the Barge Canal, Floral City and tubing down the Ichetucknee River. Kayaking is a good way to see the Nature Coast with paddling down the Withlacoochee River, Yankeetown and Hog Island in Bushnell. Our members plan and organize each of these events.
Our usual special interest groups have grown to include a new Wine and Dine Book Club, a Garden Club, our ever-popular Lunch and Dinner Bunch, the Singles group and various games including bunco, maj jong and more. Members can learn a new hobby while having fun and meeting new friends.
All women of Citrus County are welcome to join. Visit our website at www.Citrusnewcomersclub.org for application and information. It’s where “New Friends, become Good Friends.”
