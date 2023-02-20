CC Newcomers basket weaving in Dunnellon.JPG

Newcomers members enjoy basket weaving in Dunnellon.

 Photos courtesy of Chris Lyman

What an amazing time the 363 members of the Newcomers Club have been having since the beginning of 2023. With this many talented and interesting women in the area we have even more fun activities, luncheons with speakers, and many more special interest groups. There is always something fun to participate in!

Our February meeting and luncheon was at the College of Central Florida and featured a helpful speaker, Mary Darling, from the Citrus County Seniors vs. Crime.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

CC Newcomers Gail beading.jpg

Gail Glazar had a good time at Beading with Friends.
CC Newcomers Kayaking.jpg

Kayaking is a good way to see the Nature Coast with paddling down the Withlacoochee River, Yankeetown and Hog Island in Bushnell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.