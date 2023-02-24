For many years, the Citrus County Library System has served the Citrus County community in a multitude of ways.
From educational programs for people of all ages, to craft and technology classes, Citrus Libraries truly has something for anyone who walks through our doors.
In addition to our in-branch services, in recent years we have expanded our reach into the community with the help of our homebound volunteer team!
What does the homebound volunteer team do? This team of volunteers was designed specifically for individuals who do not have a car, have disabilities, an extended illness and/ or significant complications with transportation, and would still like to check out library materials.
If someone meets these criteria, they may be eligible for Homebound delivery services. This team of volunteers deliver books monthly to people’s homes free of charge.
Retired Citrus Libraries staff member Sally Baumgardner, the volunteer who coordinates this team, spoke of her excitement about the Homebound program.
After working for 14 years at the library, Sally knew that she wanted to continue on as a volunteer for the library, specifically by participating in the Homebound program. Sally finds great joy in being able to select and deliver books to these individuals and has spent years connecting with some of the patrons that she regularly delivers to.
“One of my favorite memories is when a Homebound patron asked me if she could put my name in her will to take care of her cat,” Sally said. “She knew I was fond of Tiger and that I would give her a new home.”
People who previously were unable to go to the library, now have an opportunity to experience all that the library offers, without having to worry about leaving their home. Homebound patrons have the ability to check out any of our library materials, including books, audiobooks and DVDs.
Our Homebound volunteer team members are trained by library staff to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and the individuals that they are delivering books to. Volunteers who elect to work with our Homebound team are matched with library patrons who live in their community.
These volunteers will drop off and pick up library materials an average of one time per month. Volunteers work with their patrons to ensure that they find something new and exciting each month when they go for deliveries, keeping all parties engaged in the process.
If you or someone you know would benefit from this service, simply call your local branch of the Citrus County Library System and ask to speak with the volunteer coordinator. They will be able to let you know about volunteer availability and when deliveries are scheduled for your location.
Anyone who would like to participate and receive Homebound services must have a valid library card from Citrus Libraries. If for some reason you are unable to make it into a branch, the volunteer coordinator can work with you over the phone.
Are you looking to give back to the community as a library volunteer? The library is always looking for individuals who would like to volunteer in a multitude of capacities. If you are interested in volunteering with us, please contact the volunteer coordinator at your local branch or visit www.citruslibraries.org for more information.
Maria Rucinski is customer service specialist at the Central Ridge Branch, Citrus Libraries.
