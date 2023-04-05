The buzz surrounding the Citrus Hills Women’s Club Inc. (CHWC) Spring Style Show brought out over 200 members to the March luncheon/fashion show fundraiser.
Chico’s Off The Rack, located in Ocala, sponsored this year’s event. Co-chairs Ileen Zavoda, Ann Hoy and the committee members decorated the room to fashion a Spring wonderland – a room filled with beautiful flowers and seasonal colors.
Many women attending the show complimented the theme, “Hats Off to Spring,” through wearing their spring attire and a matching hat or fascinator.
The models fashioned an array of Chico’s outfits, each accessorized with just the right pop of color and style. The room was electric as the members attending this event reacted to the 2023 fashion trends.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Jessica Bradley, Chico’s Off The Rack manager, along with her assistant Kristin Kuznik, spoke about the upcoming fashion trends and how these styles best support the active lifestyles of our members.
A collection of 24 unique baskets, each carefully crafted by the committee members, were raffled off to winning ticket holders. Each attendee also left with a small “thank-you” token of appreciation.
This year’s fashion event raised $3,268 in proceeds which will go toward student scholarships and various local charities.
Established in 1986, CHWC is dedicated to lifelong learning, providing scholarships and contributing to charitable efforts throughout Citrus County. Membership is open to women residing in the current Villages of Citrus Hills. CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which is devoted to making a difference in the community. For more information, visit www.citrushillswomensclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.