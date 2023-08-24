Citrus Hills Women’s Club (CHWC) sponsored a successful drive-thru on Aug. 16. Items were collected for three charitable organizations: Citrus County Family Resource Center, CASA and Pet Meals (a supplement to the Meals on Wheels program).
The donations received from both CHWC and the community helped to fully replenish the Citrus County Family Resource Center's pantry, which was empty that very morning.
Plenty of pet food was given to support Pet Meals, for totals of 284 pounds of dog food and 140 pounds of cat food. Hats off to all club members and community residents who contributed to help the needy of Citrus County.
CHWC thanks Karen Settle and Jackie Huband for overseeing the event, and to the 10 CHWC women who kept everything running smoothly.
The next drive-thru will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando (across from Citrus Hills Boulevard).
Established in 1986, CHWC is dedicated to lifelong learning, providing scholarships and contributing to charitable efforts throughout Citrus County. Membership is open to women residing in the current Villages of Citrus Hills.
CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which is devoted to making a difference in the community. For more information and a membership application, visit citrushillswomensclub.org.
