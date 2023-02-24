Every year, the Citrus Garden Club has a club fundraiser with beautiful baskets and other delightful items made by members that are raffled during the March meeting. The public is welcome to attend.
The Citrus Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month of September through November and January through April at 9 a.m. at the Recreation Hall at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness. At every meeting, there is a program and March’s program will be a hoot with live birds of prey.
The business meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. where you will hear reports from officers and committees on fundraisers, conventions, horticulture, nature and a plethora of subjects. Two members will bring in floral arrangements that will be critiqued by Vicky Ross, who has participated in many flower shows and has served as a judge at flower shows.
Before and after the business meeting, members bring in food and coffee for everyone to enjoy. After a short break, the fun begins with the basket raffle and 50/50 share-the-wealth raffle. The program is next with the meeting ending around noon.
Every month, club members collect donations for various organizations in Citrus County. In March, we are collecting for Ziggy’s Haven Parrot Sanctuary in Inverness.
In addition to regular business meetings, the Citrus Garden Club maintains two gardens and one cemetery. The public is invited to help us on projects at these locations. On March 6 at 8:30 a.m., we will be working on our butterfly garden at Whispering Pines Park near the tennis courts and swimming pool.
On March 17 at 10 a.m., we will be pulling weeds at our meditation garden at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at 3350 W. Audubon Park Path in Lecanto.
For more information about the Citrus Garden Club, call me at 307-256-3082.
Lesly Smith, is president and publicity chairman of the Citrus Garden Club.
