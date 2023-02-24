CC Garden Club art

The Citrus Garden Club will have its first business meeting of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Whispering Pines Recreational Building in Inverness.

Every year, the Citrus Garden Club has a club fundraiser with beautiful baskets and other delightful items made by members that are raffled during the March meeting. The public is welcome to attend.

The Citrus Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month of September through November and January through April at 9 a.m. at the Recreation Hall at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness. At every meeting, there is a program and March’s program will be a hoot with live birds of prey.

