It was time to celebrate their jubilee of 25 years of service to Citrus County’s needs and other charities they’ve supported over the years as the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club of Citrus County took note of their years of hard work as club members.
The gala took place Dec. 6 at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club with dinner for guests and honorees from the Florida District.
“Sharon Weaver was our first president of GTLPC,” said Karen Ryan, a present board member and charter member of the club.
There are now three Pilot Clubs in Citrus County – Gulf to Lakes, Pilot Club of Crystal River and Rails 2 Trails.
GTLPC is part of Pilot International, which is now over 100 years old and has members around the world. The international club was created in 1921 and now has over 15,000 members.
Some of the women who were charter members of the GTLPC started in the Crystal River Club before GTLPC was established.
Maryland Peterson O’Conner joined the Crystal River Club and remained for 22 years and is now serving 25 years with GTLPC.
Some of the other members besides Maryland who started the GTLPC were also members of the Crystal River club.
Other members who created the GTLPC are: Diana Kingree, a member of Rails 2 Trails, Past Pilot International president and past Florida District governor; Karen Ryan, board member and past president; Gail Granger, past president several times; Sharon Weaver, past president and GTLPC’s first president; Pat Streicher, Judy Debacco, Pat Calentine and Jan Robertson, deceased.
“Our actual 25th anniversary is on Dec. 19,” said Maryland.
During their first year they had 28 members, which grew to 43 members.
GTLPC is a nonprofit club that uses humanitarian efforts in serving their community, besides donations to provide four scholarship houses with a fifth one on its way.
Their time and efforts in Citrus County are greatly appreciated.
Their mission is: To prepare youth and young adults for service, encouraging brain safety and health and to support those who care for others.
They send four kids each year to camp at the Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, donate to Find-M’ Friends, visit and give back to seniors, and bought playground equipment for CREST school and are still involved with the school and provide a lunch for their teachers.
Pilots do a Brain Minders educational puppet show, give “pick-me-ups” to caregivers and do much more in the community.
They also donate to Barbara Mills’ Operation Welcome Home for returning service members and visit many assisted living facilities.
The annual Parade of Trees is their biggest fundraising that Maryland and Jan Robertson acquired from the GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club. GTLPC Parade of Trees is now in its 20th year.
“The Boy Scout troop that gave us extraordinary help during our recent Parade of Trees fundraiser was the Inverness Boy Scout Troop 302, under guidance of Steven Epple, Scoutmaster, said Karen Ryan.
“They helped set up the trees, deliver, collected the food for CUB, and the Scoutmasters delivered the decorated trees. Invaluable help,” Ryan said.
Four longtime members of the club received an award for their 25 years of service. They are Maryland Peterson, Pat Streicher, Karen Ryan and Sharon Weaver.
They do serve their community but are also a “sisterhood.”
Longtime member and former treasurer Wally Faherty said, “As pilots, we get together often to socialize as friends. “We stick together and look out for each other.”
