CC Pilot Club anniversary

Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club board members are, clockwise from bottom left: Jean Henninger, president; Karen Ryan, parliamentarian: Mindi Shaw, president-elect; Arlene Sorensen, director; Elaine Cuomo, vice president and Barbara Maldia, treasurer. Not pictured is Jean Marie Patterson, recording secretary.

 Claire Phillips Laxton / Chronicle Correspondent

It was time to celebrate their jubilee of 25 years of service to Citrus County’s needs and other charities they’ve supported over the years as the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club of Citrus County took note of their years of hard work as club members.

The gala took place Dec. 6 at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club with dinner for guests and honorees from the Florida District.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.