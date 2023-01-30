Light Up Citrus presented Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) with toys for their participant families from a toy drive held before the holidays.
Also, Pine Ridge Civic Association presented CASA with a check and gift cards raised from their Angel Tree event.
CASA has always been blessed with the outpouring of support it receives from the people and businesses in the community. CASA would like to thank for thinking of the many survivors receiving CASA services during the holiday season.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For more information about CASA, go to casafl.org or follow @CASACitrus on Facebook and Instagram.
If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, help is out there. Reach out to any of the following numbers for assistance: CASA’s 24/7 Hotline 352-344-8111 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger or need medical assistance, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.