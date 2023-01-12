Bravera Health highlights employees' compassion for community

Piercen, a registered nurse at Bravera Health ER Citrus Hills, recently cared for a patient that came in wearing shoes without soles. They were completely worn away.
Without saying anything to his co-workers, Piercen went to his car and brought in a pair of his own sneakers to give to the patient. When word finally reached his director, Sam Wells, they decided something needed to be done to ensure no one that came to the ER for care would have to leave without clothing or shoes if they were in need.
