Brooke Greene's daughter, Lily Mrozek, wants to play baseball.
That has meant that Lily plays with a boys' Little League team -- West Hernando Little League in Spring Hill, to be exact.
But Lily also formerly played -- well, she still does -- on the all-girl Florida Bolts team, founded by former Citrus County resident Josh Melton.
When Melton and his daughter, Reese, moved to Oregon, the Bolts no longer existed.
Greene, of Homosassa, realized the opportunities for girls who want to play baseball are limited. So, in 2021, she picked up with the Bolts where Melton had left off, and now, Lily is a Bolts player again.
Greene started her own nonprofit Florida Bolts, even though she'd never done anything like this before.
Today, she has 36 players, and they are divided among three age groups. The girls live everywhere from Panama City to South Miami. The Tampa Bay Rays sponsor the Bolts.
The Bolts practice once a month and compete in tournaments. Unfortunately, there aren't nearby girls' teams they can play against.
Lily is serving as junior captain for a national competition in July in Kentucky, sponsored by the national group, Baseball for All.
Greene said her daughter and girls like teammate Juliana Nolasco, as well as Shyanne Stuebe, who's playing both at the BFA nationals competition in Kentucky and at a PONY Girls' Baseball World Series in August in Japan, are "simply girls who want to play baseball."
However, Greene said that "Here in Florida, it's not only a battle that 'girls don't belong in baseball,' but also a political stigma, as well."
The girls, nevertheless, are "willing to push through it all," Greene said.
She explained that when Lily was growing up, "She wasn't watching major league softball. Baseball is an American pastime. It's a team sport. It's not easy."
For Lily, "She had a sense that 'I can do it,'" Greene said. "These girls are good at it. It's important to all girls to know that just because softball exists, you don't have to play it."
When Greene was growing up, she played softball in high school and after graduation, she was in a co-ed league. However, after becoming a mom, Greene started focusing on her children and served as an assistant coach with West Hernando Little League.
Greene said the girls are not "trying to infiltrate into the MLB. They want a league of their own. We have women's hockey, women's basketball. We even have men's softball. These girls should be able to do what they love."
She recommended that girls who are interested in baseball join a Little League team or participate with a local recreational team.
And she said she's always ready to talk to girls. The Florida Bolts can be reached through Facebook and Instagram. The email address is floridaboltsbaseball@yahoo.com.
Greene said what she and the girls on the Florida Bolts are doing "is not political. We're not trying to make a political statement. These are just girls who want to play baseball."
