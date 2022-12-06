CASA was honored to be chosen as the charity of choice for this year’s Black Diamond Noel Boutique.
The boutique is held annually for residents of Black Diamond to get a jump start on their Christmas shopping. Kathy Norris organizes the event each year to raise funds for the causes important in the community.
This year $1,410 dollars was raised during the event and donated to CASA to ensure life-saving services are available to survivors of domestic violence and their children.
CASA has always been blessed with the outpouring of support it receives from the people and businesses in the community and is truly grateful.
For more information about CASA, go to casafl.org or follow @CASACitrus on Facebook and Instagram.
If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, help is out there. Reach out to any of the following numbers for assistance: CASA’s 24/7 Hotline at 352-344-8111 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Those in immediate danger or needing medical assistance should call 911.
