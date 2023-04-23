On April 27, the next Town Hall Meeting of the Beverly Hills Civic Association takes place at 7 p.m. at 77 Civic Circle.
Our guest speaker this month is Michelle L. Alford, director of Citrus County Housing Services. Alford will explain what her department has done in the past to help Beverly Hills when the Great Recession set in and what grants and programs are active to benefit property owners at this time.
At the meeting there will be a brief discussion about the new utility provider, CSWR Florida, that purchased the water/sewer system from Rolling Oaks Utilities and what customers in Beverly Hills can do to get this investor-owned out of state utility to better serve the community.
Prior to the meeting there will be a Taco Night dinner from Los Magueyes, Beverly Hills, served at $12 per person.
On April 21 the Civic Association hosted its Spring Community Cleanup. This twice a year community clean-up has been going on for about 25 years with assistance from Beverly Hills Waste Management and many other volunteers. More than 100 families called the civic office to schedule pick-ups of non-hazardous items.
For more information about these and other activities in Beverly Hills, call the civic office at 352-746-2657.
Harvey Gerber is president of the Beverly Hills Civic Association.
