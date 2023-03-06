Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast on Jan. 12 swore in the 2023 Board of Directors for our Beverly Hills Civic Association.
Officers are: President Harvey Gerber, First Vice President Scot Cornell, Second Vice President Roger Stafford, Secretary Bonnie Schaefer, Treasurer Ann Blazewicz and Assistant Treasurer Mary Lamar.
Directors are: Nick Dicostanzo, John Quintas, Rose Schena, Jeanette Sarisky, Heather Hadsell, Daniel Feliciano and Mike Belkin (ex-officio).
At the Feb. 23 meeting, Code Compliance Officer Amy Becker and CCSO Detective Josh Cutlip were the guest speakers. A fundraiser dinner was funded by Beverly Hills Waste Management and Harvey Gerber Rental Properties.
- March 19 — Craft Fair fundraiser, 77 Civic Circle;
- March 23 — Town Hall Meeting with Gerry Mulligan, publisher emeritus of the Citrus County Chronicle;
- April 21 — Semi-annual Community Clean-up; and
- June 3 — our inaugural Beverly Hills Civic Association Car Show.
Harvey Gerber is president of the Beverly Hills Civic Association.
