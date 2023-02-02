Citrus County Audubon will have a monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Unity of Citrus County, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto.
Guest speaker will be Randy Bratcher from Florida DOT. He will be speaking on Florida’s roadside wildflower program.
Also, Michelle Kline of HOPE Wildlife Rehabilitation will bring a beautiful barred owl that has been rescued, which will visit as an animal ambassador. Learn the story of Ms. Spencer, the owl, and the care that is provided for her at HOPE.
This presentation is free, and if you wish to bring an item for the rescue such as dark bath towels, paper towels, bleach, Dawn, unscented Kleenex, or laundry detergent it will be very welcome.
Come and learn from Kline what to do if you find an injured, sick, or orphaned animal.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Free handouts and information on birding will be available.
