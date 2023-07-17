Well, hello again. Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806-1861) was a great English poet. Her “Sonnets From the Portuguese” are among the finest love poems ever written.
Her husband, Robert Browning (1812-1889) ranks with Alfred Lord Tennyson as one of the great giants of the Victorian age of poetry. He is best known for the strength and optimism of his verse. In Robert Browning’s poem, “Andrea del Sarto,” he wrote, “Ah, but man’s reach should exceed his grasp.”
Of “sharing,” our positive word for this week, Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote, “The least flower, with a brimming cup, may stand and share its dewdrops with another dear.”
All around our beloved county of Citrus, volunteers are sharing it forward with sincerely focusing on harmony and understanding. Our life becomes smoother when we share with a loving heart from our abundance of blessings that we have received from our family and volunteer friends.
We create a ripple of peace and understanding through our actions and our attitude as we listen intentionally to the perspectives of others as we plan a project that will meet the needs of others along the volunteer path.
Our peaceful, cooperative and kind spirit is contagious and gently influences those who come alongside us in our efforts to share as we serve.
Sharing is one of the greatest gifts we can give; with our precious time and talents as opportunities present themselves and as we are a blessing to others, we are blessed.
Volunteers
HPH Hospice is seeking volunteers at its Lecanto Chapters Health facility, to spend time with the patients at home or in assisted living or skilled nursing facilities, especially in the Homosassa area. Call 352-359-8373. HPH Hospice is a partnering agency with the Department of Veterans Affairs, providing special care for veterans and their families. Call the Citrus Team office for veterans’ needs at 352-527-4600.
SCORE Nature Coast is in need of volunteer business professionals, as well as those with expertise in social media, marketing and workshop facilitation, to mentor new or existing small businesses to succeed. Call 352-249-1236.
Run for the Money runners for the Key Training Center continue through July 21 to raise funds for their scholarships and to create an awareness of the challenges of those with developmental disabilities. Call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312.
Alyssa’s Critters Wildlife Rehab and Sanctuary is seeking community support and volunteers, foster homes and transporters. Alyssa Clussin is licensed with Florida Fish and Wildlife. She also cares for farm animals, exotic animals and reptiles. When rehabilitated, they are released and adopted. She is available to speak to groups and organizations. Call 727-401-9851.
At the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Donna’s Closet collects clothing for victims of abuse. CCSO Victims Advocates stay with victims of abuse and sexual assault. Donna’s Closet is in need of used clothing for the victims. Contact Sharon Washington, a Victims Advocate with the Sheriff’s Office. The closet was named for a woman who was named Donna when the advocates began collecting clothing for victims of abuse.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Store is seeking volunteers for a weekly four-hour shift or a substitute volunteer when a regular volunteer is absent. The store is at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Dunnellon. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Path Rescue Mission is in need of volunteers with their newsletter stuffing team, and dog walking at the park. Call 352-527-6500, Ext. 4.
Donations
Grace Methodist Church needs nonperishable food. Bring food to the church at 5030 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
CASA (Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association) needs whole or 2% milk, eggs, butter, cheese, snacks for children, liquid laundry detergent, liquid dish soap, 13-gallon trash bags, small trash bags, bath towels, washcloths and all-purpose cleaner without bleach. Drop off items between 9:30 am. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Email Kimberly at Kimberly@casa.org.
The Path Rescue Mission needs deodorant (men’s or women’s), baby formula for sensitive tummies, Pull-Ups (any size), Dawn dish soap, and outdoor garbage bags.
The Homosassa Library needs books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games, paperbacks and hardcover books. Drop them off at the library at 4100 S. Grand March Drive, Homosassa. Call 352-628-5626.
Spotlights
Art From the Heart, sponsored by Dementia Education Inc., has returned to the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. Call 352-500-9622 for painting, drawing, crafts, puzzles and music.
Sign language is offered at 10 a.m. Mondays at North Oak Church at North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs.
License Plates for Deputy Lahera made by Ed Heckman are available at Chicken King at 2420 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando, and at World Fusion at 1988 N. Future Terrace in Lecanto. Call 352-302-2375.
The Women of Sugarmill luncheon is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa. Call 512-636-4310.
Empty the Shelters is Monday, July 31, at Citrus County Animal Services, sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation in partnership with MetLIfe Pet Insurance as a reduced-fee adoption event. Call 352-746-8400.
Vacation Bible Schools
North Citrus Christian Church in Citrus Springs VBS for all ages, young and old, is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, July 23-26. Call 352-527-0021.
First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills, at 4950 N. Lecanto Highway, will have VBS for kindergarten through fifth grade from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 24-28. Call 352-746-2970 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Thursday.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon VBS is from 4:45 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 24-28, in Classroom 3. Dinner is included. Call Mary Alice at 352-489-3166.
Until next week, stay positive and share.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
