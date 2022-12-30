Well, hello again. The Dunnellon Community Singers Holiday Concert recently at the Dunnellon Methodist Church was an uplifting, part-traditional and part-modern take on holiday songs.
The 10 singers – three men and seven women – were just three months into the founding of the ensemble by their spirited director-conductor, Lori Graves. Her husband serves as the sound and light technician. All are volunteers.
The church sanctuary was beautiful. A huge stained-glass depiction of the classic Lord’s Supper with Jesus and the Disciples dominated the center of the stage area. Two huge “Rejoice” banners were hung to the left and right of the beautiful stained-glass depiction.
Holiday pots of traditional poinsettias lined the stage area. The singers, Director Lori Graves and Pastor Eddie Fulford graciously welcomed the gathering, and the director of the singers shared a brief history of the formation of the group, stating that it was a group of people who love to sing and share their talents, and that other voices are needed and are welcome to come alongside of the group performing all around the community. She can be reached at DCSingers @outlook.com. Dressed in purple with black pants, the group began the concert the conductor described as a “Holiday Road Trip.”
The first piece was titled, “Single,” with lyrics that were memory-making. “Sleigh bells ringing,” “People carrying presents to and fro,” “Your name is on the list,” and “Happy or glad, Santa knows before you get on his list” – were some of the lyrics dancing in our heads.
Next, the “Little Drummer Boy” presentation was a rendition of the duo of famed Bing Crosby and David Bowie with added lyrics: “Peace on earth,” and “Every child shall be fed.” We were invited to “Po Rumpa.” It concluded with “Let It Be,” a Beatles hit, worthy of all to embrace.
The jazzy conductor and her lively singers continued with the next piece, “Shut Up and Dance.” A holiday party themed, fast-paced, upbeat song, with drums beating, it helped keep the pace along. We were in awe of the energy the group had to fulfill the conductor’s spirited direction.
The next piece was a hymn from Beethoven, “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” sung soulfully, including a solo by Julie Goodree, followed by the 10 singers proclaiming, “Fill us with the light of day,” and “We adore thee God of glory, God of love.”
Graves directed and conducted the group with her whole body, head to toe, which the group responded to with the spirited enthusiasm she had desired, gaining momentum as the concert continued with “Oh Come All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)” – the male voices beginning the piece as the seven females joined to complete the well-known lyrics, “joyful and triumphant!”
“I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” was the next piece, as a familiar “peace on earth, good will toward men,” with a voice in solo format led them from line to lingering line, concluding with “Ring, Ring the Bells of Peace.” The body of work of this hallowed piece was “peace.” “Ring, ring the bells for peace,” concluding with a peaceful, quiet, “Amen.”
Lori needed her pitch pipe for the next piece. It was found and the audience participated with Neil Diamond’s hit, “Sweet Caroline,” pretending they were singing along with Neil Diamond’s “Good Times Never Been So Good,” my personal favorite song that helped Diamond’s fame grow by leaps and bounds when he performed and recorded it. Director Lori added to the magic with her hip body language. We loved it. What a genuine upbeat entertainer. Applause, applause!
“Sing Noel” was the next piece with telling lyrics: “Sing we all noel, sing joyously.” Harmony flowed throughout the hall as the group sang “Noel” triumphantly.
“Sweet Little Jesus Boy” was the next piece with a solo which Autumn Wood sang from the heart, with harmony by the singers.
Describing love as the universal language, we thrilled to the group’s “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” with female voices taking the lead, followed with the male voices singing, “Let the world know of a better place for you and me and wait and see.”
The director’s shining moment when she said to us, “You rested too long,” and invited us to assist her singers with Neil Diamond’s, “Sweet Caroline,” by our providing the “Um-pah-pah” at just the pivotal moment. The audience’s enthusiasm abounded at this memorable moment.
What a wonderful concert as it concluded with a reprise of the director’s theme, “Holiday Road Trip.” There were hugs all around in sincere appreciation to Lori and her singers.
This was an insightful tribute to the creative spirit that is abounding all around our community. Thank you, thank you, Lori and the Dunnellon Community Singers, for bringing faith, hope and love to us!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
